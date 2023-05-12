NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Packers, Saints, Michael Thomas

Buccaneers

Buccaneers OL coach Joe Gilbert said OT Tristan Wirfs has been moved from right to left tackle and OL Matt Feiler is lining up at left guard.

“We’ve moved Tristan over to the left. And he’s had an unbelievable attitude with it,” Gilbert said via Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times. “Every day looks better and better and more comfortable. Obviously, that’s going to be a process. But I think, so far, it’s coming along very well. You put him and Matt Feiler over at left guard, when you line those guys up and (center Ryan) Jensen, it looks pretty good.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they are hoping to build a cast of offensive players who will grow together after signing receivers in the past two drafts while also selecting two tight ends this year.

“That’s a little bit of the idea, right?” said Gutekunst, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I mean I think that’s important for those guys to grow together.”

Gutekunst said he was impressed by WRs Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure in 2022 and thinks they created a “good nucleus” of receivers.

“We took some guys last year that I think have really did a nice job in their first year; we’re excited for their growth,” Gutekunst said. “So now I think we have a good nucleus of guys, pass-catchers to be able to grow with the quarterback. I think that’s important, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur is excited about second-round TE Luke Musgrave and third-round TE Tucker Kraft.

“I don’t know if I’ve been part of a draft where we drafted two tight ends, so that’s exciting,” LaFleur said. “Both those guys are big, physical, fast. I thought we did pretty well right there.”

Bill Huber of SI.com reports that the Packers do not plan to re-sign veteran TE Marcedes Lewis.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said WR Michael Thomas is progressing through his rehab and is on track for recovery.

“Right now he’s still going through some of the rehab process,” Allen said, via Saints Wire. “He had some hardware removed out of that foot that he had surgery on this past season. He’s doing really well. He’s working extremely hard.”

Allen plans on Thomas participating in training camp.

“Our anticipation is that,” Allen said, “He’ll be limited throughout this offseason. But our anticipation is that when we get to training camp that he’ll be good to go. Now when we get to training camp we’re going to be smart with him, getting him back into football shape.”