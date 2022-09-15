NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Bucs WR Julio Jones was added to the injury report with a knee injury. (Greg Auman)
Panthers
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is focused on continuing his development in Week 2 after facing his former team last Sunday.
“In terms of distractions and specific questions, yeah, just to get back into a routine,” Mayfield said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s official site. “That goes for Week 2 of any year and the anticipation leading up to the opener. No matter who you’re playing, there are going to be a ton of questions about all the changes in the offseason, the schemes, the players, and new faces. It’s just a matter of how you handle it, how you learn from Week 1 to Week 2. It can be your biggest jump of the year, and you can learn from those mistakes; the great teams and franchises learn from that, they improve, and they continue to push forward, realizing it’s a long season ahead.”
Mayfield thinks that they lacked execution in Week 1’s loss to the Browns but thinks the team has responded well in practice.
“The preparation, everything we did leading up to it was spot on. We just didn’t execute,” Mayfield said. “Laid an egg in the first half and fell behind, and against a team that runs like that, it’s hard to come back. So the response has been exactly what we want. Everyone has been extremely critical of themselves, leaders have put ownership on themselves, and also, at the same time, players aren’t losing their heads. Just go to work. It’s another day; play the next play, fix the mistakes, and go get them.”
Mayfield feels that their 17-point rally in the fourth quarter was a positive for them.
“(The fourth quarter rally), that’s the potential for all of our guys to look at, just everybody doing their job. Realizing even in some not-so-great looks, we were able to execute our plays and do it at a high level. Like I said, it was two completely different teams first half and second half, so everybody do your job. Focus on that, play the next play, … and realizing we can be a very good team and confident in that.”
Saints
- According to Over The Cap, Saints C Erik McCoy‘s five-year, $60 million extension included an $8 million roster bonus at signing, and has base salaries of $1.08 million, $9.6 million, $9.6 million, $10 million and $10.5 million in the new years of the deal.
- McCoy also has a $10 million roster bonus in 2023 that’s guaranteed, $500,000 roster bonuses in 2024-2026 and a $1.5 million roster bonus in 2027. His 2024 and 2025 base and bonus become guaranteed on the third day of those respective league years, while in 2026 and 2027 his roster bonuses are due on the third day of each league year.
- Saints QB Jameis Winston was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a back injury, which is why he was in the medical tent during Sunday’s game. (Ian Rapoport)
- The Saints hosted G Yasir Durant for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
