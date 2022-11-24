NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said that they plan on riding the hot hand at running back when asked about how they’ll split the load between veteran RB Leonard Fournette and third-round RB Rachaad White. He added they’ll require all of their players to contribute.
“Depending on who gets hot at a certain time, we’ll ride that hand,” Bowles said, via ProFootballTalk. “Right now, we need everybody back there — [Ke’Shawn Vaughn] included with Gio [Bernard] coming back. We’ve got guys [that] if they get in the game and they get going pretty [well], we’ll probably leave them in there.”
Bowles said Fournette (hip) is “sore right now” and they’ll evaluate him throughout the week.
“He’s sore right now,” Bowles said regarding Fournette. “He’s pretty sore — we’ll see how the week goes. If he progresses and gets better to where he can run full speed, then he’ll play — if not, then he won’t.”
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person lists some likely cap casualties for the Panthers this offseason, including LB Shaq Thompson and C Pat Elflein. Thompson has a cap hit of nearly $25 million, while Elflein has been made expendable with the emergence of C Bradley Bozeman.
- In addition to Bozeman, Person thinks Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman, QB P.J. Walker and DT Matthew Ioannidis have shown enough to be re-signed this offseason.
- Meanwhile, Person is skeptical of the chances for QB Baker Mayfield, QB Sam Darnold, S Juston Burris, OL Cameron Erving, LB Cory Littleton or K Eddy Pineiro to be back in 2023.
Saints
Saints QB Andy Dalton, who is New Orleans’ starter for now, has thoughts on what the team can do to keep up its momentum after a win against the Rams.
“What we need to do is cut it loose. Why not?” Dalton said via WWL. “That’s just the mindset, the mentality that we have to have.”
