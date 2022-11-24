NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said that they plan on riding the hot hand at running back when asked about how they’ll split the load between veteran RB Leonard Fournette and third-round RB Rachaad White. He added they’ll require all of their players to contribute.

“Depending on who gets hot at a certain time, we’ll ride that hand,” Bowles said, via ProFootballTalk. “Right now, we need everybody back there — [Ke’Shawn Vaughn] included with Gio [Bernard] coming back. We’ve got guys [that] if they get in the game and they get going pretty [well], we’ll probably leave them in there.”

Bowles said Fournette (hip) is “sore right now” and they’ll evaluate him throughout the week.

“He’s sore right now,” Bowles said regarding Fournette. “He’s pretty sore — we’ll see how the week goes. If he progresses and gets better to where he can run full speed, then he’ll play — if not, then he won’t.”