NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was impressed with the poise and maturity of Alabama QB Bryce Young.

“He held court,” Fitterer said, via the team’s website. “He was so well-spoken, so well thought-out. When he talked about his preparation, when he talked about how he studies, how he sees the game, he’s at a different level. He’s already at that NFL level, which is great to see. Nothing’s too big for him. Like, he can walk into any environment and be in total control. At 21 years old, if I walked into a restaurant, sat around with a bunch of 40, 50-year-old men, it’d be a little intimidating. Instead, he just sat there and asked us questions. We asked him questions…Just a really, really solid person.”

Fitterer was impressed with Young’s natural arm talent and his ability to place the ball where it needed to go.