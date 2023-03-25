NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers DT Greg Gaines‘ one-year, $3.5 million deal carries a max value of $4 million, according to Jeremy Fowler.
- Ryan Fowler confirms the Buccaneers had a pre-draft meeting with Nebraska WR Trey Palmer.
Panthers
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was impressed with the poise and maturity of Alabama QB Bryce Young.
“He held court,” Fitterer said, via the team’s website. “He was so well-spoken, so well thought-out. When he talked about his preparation, when he talked about how he studies, how he sees the game, he’s at a different level. He’s already at that NFL level, which is great to see. Nothing’s too big for him. Like, he can walk into any environment and be in total control. At 21 years old, if I walked into a restaurant, sat around with a bunch of 40, 50-year-old men, it’d be a little intimidating. Instead, he just sat there and asked us questions. We asked him questions…Just a really, really solid person.”
Fitterer was impressed with Young’s natural arm talent and his ability to place the ball where it needed to go.
“Thought he was very fluid, very poised,” Fitterer said. “Ball came out of his hand nice and easy — plenty of arm strength. I think, overall, he managed to do well. Saw a lot of good things out of him. Very in control, very poised. It’s just like you thought it would be. I know I heard comments around me, like, ‘Hey, his arm is better in person than I thought,’ (from) coaches that had only seen tape. That’s from other teams, but it’s always good to hear things like that.”
Young isn’t trying to sell the Panthers on making him the number-one overall selection. He’s letting his play do the talking.
“I don’t have an argument; I try to be myself,” Young said. “I want to present myself in the best light, but ultimately, I don’t control why I’m picked, who picks me. I’ll be grateful for whatever team does take a chance on me. But for me, I try to focus on what I can show. I try to let the meetings, the interviews, the film, and what I did today speak for itself. You know, that’s really all I can control.”
Saints
- Utah OL Braeden Daniels worked out for the Saints during his pro day and also met with several other teams including the Jets, Ravens, and Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)
- BYU OT Blake Freeland worked out for the Saints during his pro day as well as the Jets and Bengals. (Tony Pauline)
