NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski said the team has to re-learn how to win after winning the Super Bowl last year.

“It’s difficult, its difficult to win a preseason game,” Gronkowski said, via NFL.com. “It’s difficult to win on a daily basis, week to week. Just being in the league forever, whatever’s in the past is in the past. It doesn’t matter if you won the Super Bowl last year. That was great getting that ring, celebrating it. But that’s bye now, bye-bye. It’s a new season. We just got to focus and we got to get better every single day, and we got to find ways to get better. Because everyone’s coming at us, throwing whatever they got at us and we got to be ready for it.”

Buccaneers’ HC Bruce Arians talked about first-round pick LB Joe Tryon meeting expectations: “Oh, more than [met them]. He hasn’t been in pads in, what, two years? He’s whipping a lot of guys’ asses. That says a lot about him. He’s carving out a real, real nice role for himself.” (Adam Schefter)

Panthers

Saints

In preparation for the starting quarterback competition this year, Saints QB Taysom Hill changed his offseason routine a bit. In Hill’s prior role, he did everything from play special teams to blocking and running routes at tight end. As a quarterback though, the requirements are different and he shifted his training to reflect that.

“I think as a thrower it’s important to have a stronger backside than it is your frontside shoulder, and it’s natural to work your frontside muscles than it is your backside,” he said via the Athletic’s Katherine Terrell. “I can tell you for me historically when I get sore it’s all your (decelerating) motions from taking so many reps and throwing so many balls. So throughout my career here, I was always trying to find that balance of being strong enough to do what I was going to be asked to do, but still be able to throw a ball and so forth. So there was definitely a transition there.”

Saints HC Sean Payton said Ty Montgomery will play more wide receiver now that the team signed RB Devonta Freeman. (Mike Triplett)