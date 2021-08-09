NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown admitted that there was a great deal of “uncertainty” regarding his situation last year. Brown says he’s grateful for his opportunity with the Buccaneers.

“Life last year was uncertain. A lot of uncertainty,” Brown said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Would I even get the chance to play football, being suspended? I always remember at that point last year where I was at to make sure I appreciate [this]. Having the right respect and being grateful that I’m at this point right here. I’ve got all my goals in front of me and an opportunity to do what I love. There’s a lot I can appreciate now.”

“I’ve just learned to appreciate the position I’m in. Keep the right perspective. And stay grateful. A.P.G. Appreciation – appreciate the opportunity I get to do what I love. Keeping the right perspective. Knowing it’s bigger than me. … And just being grateful. Grateful to do what I love…”

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said TE O.J. Howard is still recovering from his Achilles injury: “He’s getting back, but he’s not there yet. He had a chance to make a couple of grimy catches in the end zone and didn’t come up with them. I expect him to make those. He’s still catching up to the speed of it, the physicality of it.” (Greg Auman)

Panthers

Facing a critical offseason, Panthers former second-round OT Greg Little made it a point to both read more this offseason to sharpen his mind and change his diet to reshape his body. Little entered camp with a much better perspective and 12 pounds lighter but it remains to be seen if it will make a difference to his chances of making the roster.

“I think he’s progressing. I think he’s way further ahead than he was in the spring. He’s got stiff competition ahead of him. But I think Greg’s showing progress,” Panthers HC Matt Rhule said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “I think Greg’s had a good camp so far. I think Cam Erving’s just really done a nice job so far.”

Rhule noted on Monday Erving has an injured shoulder. (Person)

Saints