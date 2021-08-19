NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ veteran TE Rob Gronkowski said he’s glad that he decided to unretire last year and continue his playing career.

“It was a great decision and I’m definitely glad I’m still playing. It’s a grind at times, but overall it always pays off,” Gronkowski said, via ProFootballTalk.

Gronkowski mentioned that he’s been training the entire offseason in Tampa Bay and feels that he’s in peak condition.

“I’ve been here all offseason and now for camp, and I feel like I’m doing a lot better this year for sure,” Gronkowski said. “Conditioning wise, coming off a year and not playing, and then heading into a camp like this, it’s hard work. . . . It’s night and day from where I was last year in training camp to where I am now.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule believes the team’s receivers struggled in its joint practice with the Ravens because of Baltimore’s quality of defensive backs and WR Robby Anderson (hamstring) being out.

“They’re good, and you’d like to have Robby out here,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s official site. “Some of these guys are tired, and I say that more as a jab. Little sun out here today, and all of a sudden we’re tired, feel sorry for ourselves. I told some of our young guys, you don’t get to like all the Instagram posts, and then come out here and not practice well. What you did last week doesn’t matter. It’s about what you did today.”

Rhule thinks Panthers QB Sam Darnold “was sharp” in their scrimmage and did ell dealing with Baltimore’s pass rush.

“Sam was sharp today, protected himself well, against all the blitzes. Quarterbacks were sharp, put the ball where it was supposed to be, guys have to make some catches.”

Panthers WR D.J. Moore left Thursday’s practice after his back tightened up. (Joe Person)

left Thursday’s practice after his back tightened up. (Joe Person) Rhule said DE Marquis Haynes could miss 1-2 weeks after sustaining a shoulder injury. (Person)

