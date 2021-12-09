NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

said they would only play CB at safety in “emergency situations” and doesn’t think it would be wise to ask Sherman to switch positions at this point of the season. (Greg Auman) The Buccaneers brought in three players for workouts on Tuesday including CB Johnson Bademosi, S Jordan Dangerfield and S Delano Hill. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

points he was Rhule’s offensive coordinator during their time together at Baylor and thinks he already has an understanding of what Rhule wants to be done: “I was his coordinator at Baylor, so he feels comfortable that we can be on the same page, how he wants the game will be called.” (David Newton) When asked about reaching the playoffs, Panthers QB Cam Newton responded he’s focused on getting a win this week and not getting ahead of himself: “Can we please stop mentioning that word? I’m trying to get a win. Hell, I’m 0-2. … I’m here to win. And when we win, everyone else gets promotions. And when you don’t, a lot of people are gonna get cut along the way.” (Joe Person)

Saints

Saints QB Taysom Hill picked up a mallet finger injury in last Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys. It’s the same injury that knocked Seahawks QB Russell Wilson out for three games earlier this season but Hill is electing to wear a split on the injured finger instead of having surgery. Thanks to his mobility, he can still play and have some effectiveness, but he acknowledged the injury has impacted how he throws.

“I think the sensation of gripping the ball, throwing the ball, that has changed,” Hill said via the Athletic’s Katherine Terrell. “And that’s been the biggest thing. … It’s trying to figure out, what is the best process to have that feel as normal as possible? And that’s what we’re working through. Because you do something to your hand or your finger on your throwing hand and all of a sudden things change and you’re trying to adjust.”

He added: “I think it’s a little limiting. … Your grip doesn’t feel as strong when gripping and throwing the ball, so we’re trying to do things to compensate for that.”