NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, people within the Buccaneers’ organization feel that QB Kyle Trask is not ready for the starting job.

is not ready for the starting job. With backup QB Blaine Gabbert currently not under contract, Laine mentions that Tampa Bay is keeping a close eye on Deshaun Watson ‘s legal situation and but it is the “ownership’s call” on whether to acquire Watson.

currently not under contract, Laine mentions that Tampa Bay is keeping a close eye on ‘s legal situation and but it is the “ownership’s call” on whether to acquire Watson. Laine also mentions Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater and Saints QB Jameis Winston as two potential free agents who the Buccaneers are monitoring.

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer remains excited about 2021 second-round WR Terrace Marshall‘s future, despite his lack of production throughout the season.

“Terrace really took off during OTAs, early in the season. And then just didn’t have the production that we thought he might have. He’s got all the talent in the world. And I’m really excited about his future,” he said via Panthers Wire’s Anthony Rizzuti.

Fitterer also is optimistic about the long-term outlook for sixth-round WR Shi Smith.

“Shi — every day in practice, he made a great catch. Did a lot of different things. We just need to have him find a spot on special teams — whether it’s the punt returner, as a gunner. That’s how he’s gonna dress consistently and he can be that fourth receiver and help us throughout the season.”

Saints

Matt Lombardo mentions that the Saints could be a team to watch for Packers QB Jordan Love.