NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Buccaneers were “lukewarm” about bringing back DL Ndamukong Suh before drafting DL Logan Hall, with GM Jason Licht suggesting the team may only want to sign Suh later on due to sustaining an injury to a player currently on the roster.

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said that they would’ve taken first-round OT Ikem Ekwonu with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft if they had the selection.

“Yeah,” Fitterer said, via PanthersWire. “It would be the tackle. I would go Ickey, the local guy. Not only is he a good player, he brings the mentality that we want, that toughness, that edge. Probably him.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen is hoping that WR Michael Thomas is able to return to the field sooner or later.

“That would be our hope,” Allen said on The Rich Eisen Show. “We feel good about what Mike’s done in the rehab process. There are still a few hurdles that we’ve got to climb, with any of our guys that had any injuries they’re trying to get back from.”