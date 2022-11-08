NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Andy Dalton

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said he was unaware that RB Leonard Fournette was frustrated about being held out late in the first half.

“Some good, some bad from the run production,” Bowles said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “We missed a few blocks here and there, I think that had a lot to do with it. Again, we’re making an effort to do it, but not at the expense of losing the ball game. So we’re going to continue to work on it and go from there.”

The Bucs worked out LB Kobe Jones and DE Charles Snowden. Snowden later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Per the Athletic’s Joe Person, Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks said it’s unlikely S Jeremy Chinn will play Thursday against the Falcons despite being designated to return from injured reserve, as he’s missed too much practice time: “That would be asinine.”

Wilks added he thought there was a good chance CB Donte Jackson (ankle) will be able to play, but he was less sure about DE Brian Burns (shoulder). (Person)

(ankle) will be able to play, but he was less sure about DE (shoulder). (Person) Wilks made even more staff changes this week. He didn’t rule out the idea of hiring other coaches but said he wouldn’t do it on a short week. (Person)

The Panthers worked out OLB Ryan Anderson . (Aaron Wilson)

. (Aaron Wilson) Carolina also worked out LB Tyree Johnson. (Wilson)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen currently has no plans to bench QB Andy Dalton following the loss to the Ravens.

“No, I didn’t consider making a change,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “There was a lot that wasn’t good offensively tonight. There was a lot of dirty hands in that.”