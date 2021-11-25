NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Taysom Hill

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ HC Bruce Arians is hoping that WR Antonio Brown can return from his sprained ankle soon, as he is set to miss his fifth-straight game against the Colts.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed for hopefully next week against [Atlanta],” Arians said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “He’s moving around a lot better. He’s able to put more weight on the heel and bounce around on it some. So we got our fingers crossed maybe we get him back out next week.”

Panthers

Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule has high praise for the work ethic of veteran QB Cam Newton, who is back in the building in North Carolina.

“I just wish everyone can see how hard he works,” Rhule said, via PanthersWire.com. “What Cam Newton did on Sunday—to go out there and lead us to 21 points, and go whatever he did passing and protect the football with an offense he learned in three, four days—is unheard of. Unheard of. I’m in the building on Monday night at like 8:15, I walk down the weight room and he’s down there still getting treatment. He’s been there all day. Leading is not a motivational speech. It’s demanding everyone put the time in. So I think Cam’s brought a lot of that quickly to us. He wants to win, he’s the veteran player now. He came in, he had the Thomas Davises, he had all those guys. Now, he’s that guy.”

Saints

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints QB Taysom Hill ‘s new contract includes $21 million fully guaranteed by year two and an average of $10 million a year for four years.

‘s new contract includes $21 million fully guaranteed by year two and an average of $10 million a year for four years. Hill’s incentives for 2021 include $150,000 for each of 70 percent of offensive plays, 11 regular season team wins, a passer rating over 90, 25 passing touchdowns, a 65 percent completion percentage, all for at least 224 passing attempts, and 600 rushing yards. He also gets $450,000 for playing 50 percent of the time in the playoffs and a Super Bowl appearance.

From 2022-25, Hill can earn up to 4.5 million in incentives each year, including $500,000 each for passing for over 3,250 yards, over for 4,000 yards, and a passer rating over 90. He adds $750,000 for each season with 25 passing touchdowns, and 1.25 million for 30 passing touchdowns, along with $1 million for a completion percentage of at least 65 percent.

Hill can earn another $12 million a year from 2023 to 2025, including $750,000 for playing at least 70 percent on offense and 11 regular-season wins, $250,000 for 12 wins, and $125,000 for 13. He adds $500,000 for earning a wild card appearance and every playoff victory, and $1 million for a top 10 scoring offense and a top 10 total offense. If Hill plays in 50 percent of offensive snaps in the conference championship, including at least 10 passing yards, he gets another $750,000 and can double that with a win in the game. He can add $1 million with a Super Bowl appearance and $1.5 million with a victory.

Hill’s rushing incentives are $250,000 each for six, eight, and 10 touchdowns, $500,000 for 600 yards, and $500,000 for a Pro Bowl appearance.

The entire contract can be worth $95 million.