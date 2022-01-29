NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Tom Brady, Packers, Saints

Buccaneers

Aaron Wilson of PFN reports that Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians has informed his entire coaching staff that they have permission to seek jobs around the league.

“Everything is up in the air in Tampa Bay,” a source tells Wilson. “What kind of team are they going to have without Tom Brady and so many free agents? It’s looking like a rebuild and guys are making contingency plans.”

Sources tell Wilson that Buccaneers DL coach Kacy Rodgers has drawn interest from the Dolphins and Giants.

One of Wilson’s sources expects QB Tom Brady‘s retirement to impact players on the Bucs roster as well: “It’s going to look a lot different in Tampa Bay on the field and on the sideline. They had a great run, and now they’re going to have to dig into this and make new plans. Brady retiring is huge, but the coaching staff thing is just as big.”

Kylen Mills spoke with Tom Brady Sr, who said that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr added that an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor.

Jeff Howe reports that Brady called the Bucs this afternoon to inform them that he’s “not even close to making a decision about retirement.”

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians tell Jenna Laine that Brady isn’t close to a decision: “He hasn’t. Not even close to making up his mind yet. He told us.”

Mike Giardi also got a quote from Tom Brady Sr. who said: "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong."

Ian Rapoport reports that Brady does in fact plan to retire and this is more about the timing of the announcement and how it will be announced than a straight denial.

The Buccaneers could reduce Brady’s cap hit to $9.12 million by waiting until June 2 to place him on the retired list. This would result in cap hits of $8 million in 2022 and $24 million in 2023. It is also unlikely that he would ask for his $16 million bonus to be repaid. (Spotrac)

Packers

New Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett spoke fondly of his time with QB Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

“First and foremost, Aaron was absolutely unbelievable,” Hackett said, via Bill Huber of SI. “He’s been one of my biggest supporters and I love him. I’m thankful very much for him. Coaching a man like that, the one thing I learned is you better have an answer for every question because he’s going to ask every single question about every single thing that you’re going to do. I think that was something that was very valuable for me. When you’re dealing with a guy that intelligent, if you want to do something, you’re not going to be able to put that up there and say, ‘Hey, you’re doing this,’ unless it’s something that he might’ve already done in the past. If it’s something new, you have to be sure to have a great answer. It’s just allowed me to understand communicating and talking with everybody and knowing that you have to always have an answer to ‘Why?’”

