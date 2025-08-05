NFC Notes: Bucky Irving, Tetairoa McMillan, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving was the team’s biggest breakout player last season and Tampa Bay has even higher expectations for him as he goes into Year 2. Irving worked in a committee last year and will still share the load with other players, but Tampa Bay believes he’s a special player worthy of more touches.
“His vision [stands out],” Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield said via ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “His timing of when he’s supposed to hit the gas. He’s patient, patient and then hits it. I just think he’s always looking to score. It’s tough to see in practice. Like, last year at this time I was like, ‘Eh. We’ll see. It looks good.’ But didn’t expect it to be like it was. He’s just tough to bring down. He’s strong, he’s got great vision, he understands it, and then also you add in the ability to catch too. He’s well-rounded.”
Falcons
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris revealed QBs Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins will not play in the preseason opener on Friday. (Cameron Wolfe)
- Morris also said first-round DE James Pearce Jr. will return from his hamstring injury today, and third-round S Xavier Watts will be back as well. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
Panthers
Panthers rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan admitted that he had a rough start to his first training camp.
“I’m not gonna sugarcoat it,” McMillan said, via NY Times. “I’ll be the first to tell you, the first couple days I struggled a little bit.”
McMillan added that the hand-checking and physicality was different from what he faced in college.
“The refs let the players play at the end of the day,” he said. “d”
Panthers
Panthers DB Chau Smith-Wade has made strides in commanding the team’s playbook and has started earning the trust of HC Dave Canales.
