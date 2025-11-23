NFC Notes: Bucky Irving, Tyler Shough, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving ‘s extended absence due to foot and shoulder injuries was exacerbated because the young player struggled emotionally with being injured and away from his teammates for the first time in his career.

Stroud notes Irving's personal support system and family have taken losses in recent years, which has impacted him.

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said this week that Irving didn’t necessarily handle his injury in the best way, but while he wouldn’t play in Week 12 against the Rams, he has a good chance of returning next week.

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young proved his toughness to the team’s offensive line after fighting through an ankle injury.

“I feel like he’s been tough, but he definitely showed his toughness this past weekend,” OT Taylor Moton said, via the team’s website. “I’m happy he’s able to come back in and finish the game for us, because I love playing with him.”

Moton said the team didn’t miss a beat once he came back after missing a series.

“We went to business,” Moton said. “He just has a laser focus about him. He’s very in his zone, his flow state, whatever that is, and he just came in, we went right back to work, and led us to a victory. I was excited to see him come back for sure.”

Panthers OT Ikem Ekwonu added that Young’s perseverance and his willingness to fight through injury inspired the offensive line to fight harder for him.

“I mean, for sure,” Ekwonu said. “It definitely sent a message like, if he feels like he can be out there, he’s going to be out there fighting for us, so it’s definitely inspiring. It’s nice to know that we’re all in the fight together. You know he can be out there; he’s not going to go down unless he has to. It’s definitely good to see he’s going to be in there fighting for us and with us.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Panthers rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan : “I think he’s a stud. He’s going to be one of the best receivers in this league sooner than later. He’s got all the skill sets to do it, and I think he’s just getting started.” Asked if he caught his eye in the draft, Shanahan said, “Yes, big time.” (Adam Schefter)

McMillan was fined $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture), and CB Corey Thornton was fined $4,685 for unnecessary roughness (hit on a defenseless player).

Saints

Saints rookie QB Tyler Shough said he’s starting to feel a lot more comfortable in the offense as he continues to get reps.

“I feel more and more comfortable each day, each practice as I kind of build that chemistry with some of the guys,” Shough said, via ESPN. “And I think it’s part of it, the business of guys coming in and going, but for me I just feel really comfortable and there’s going to be challenges ahead, so I’m going to continue to battle through those.”

Saints HC Kellen Moore said he sees Shough’s leadership qualities coming through to the forefront and is excited about his ownership of the offense.

“His leadership builds each week, each time that he’s in front of this group leading the charge, you can sense that,” Moore said of Shough. “... I think you’re getting more and more comfortable with it and now you’re starting to be able to make some of those adjustments here and there and have a great feel for this thing and anticipate what’s coming. And I think our guys are building the good rhythm together.”

Saints TE Juwan Johnson said that having a quarterback with confidence propels the rest of the team.

“When you feel like your quarterback is confident, that gives a lot of other people confidence,” Johnson said. “Just knowing he’s going out there, playing with a lot of confidence, a lot of swagger, a lot of moxy, I feel like that’s kind of the biggest thing that propels an offense.“