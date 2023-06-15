NFC Notes: Bud Dupree, Cameron Jordan, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons EDGE Bud Dupree‘s confidence is high as he transitions his focus away from individual goals to team success.

“I’m confident as ever, man, and I’m just trying to ball,” Dupree said, via the team’s website. “I want to put forth the best version of my game, to have my best season this year. But I’m not doing that for me personally. My individual goals, I’ve put them all behind me. Now I’m just here for the team, to put my best foot forward and help this team win.”

Dupree added that he’s already developed a close relationship with DC Ryan Nielsen.

“Ryan is intense; he’s a great guy, though, very learned,” Dupree said. “He knows a ton about football, which is something I found out despite the short amount of time I’ve been with him. He’s always trying to squeeze something out of the game for you so you can have a greater effect on the game. I like him as a coach, one of the better coaches in this league. Being here with him, I have so much respect for him.”

Dupree is focused on communication and locking down the schematics of the system so he can play loose and fast.

“That part of it is building every day,” Dupree said. “The more I’m out here, the better I become and the more I can communicate well with Grady and David, A.J. and all those guys. Being able to turn around and know where guys are at is a big thing that you want to have locked down before you get to camp.”

said he’s excited about what the 2023 season could mean for players like : “We’re excited CP is still here.” (Tori McElhaney) Smith added that it’s “a good problem to have” regarding Patterson’s versatility within the offense.

The Athletic’s Joe Person notes Panthers G Cade Mays has been working with the first team at right guard while starting G Austin Corbett continues his recovery from a torn ACL. Corbett’s rehab could extend into the regular season which could put Mays in line to start.

has been working with the first team at right guard while starting G continues his recovery from a torn ACL. Corbett’s rehab could extend into the regular season which could put Mays in line to start. Panthers HC Frank Reich said that CB Donte Jackson (Achilles) should be ready for training camp. ( Mike Kaye )

Mike Kaye Reich expects Corbett (ACL) to be the only player on the PUP list to open training camp. (Person)

Jackson said he’s “feeling great” but wouldn’t definitively indicate whether he would be ready for training camp. (Person)

Panthers OLB Brian Burns says he’s been talking with the about a contract extension. When asked if he wants to be paid among the league’s top edge rushers, Burns laughed and said: “Yeah” ( Person )

Saints HC Dennis Allen said DE Cameron Jordan‘s absence from minicamp is age-related from him being one of the team’s veteran players.

“I call it old age related, but Cam’s fine. He’ll be fine,” Allen said, via PFT.

Allen said WR Chris Olave had some Achilles inflammation on the last day of minicamp but their medical staff was not concerned, via Katherine Terrell.

had some Achilles inflammation on the last day of minicamp but their medical staff was not concerned, via Katherine Terrell. Saints TE Taysom Hill said his role going into 2023 is “very fluid right now” and their coaching staff is trying to figure out whether he should spend his time as a natural tight end, pass-catching tight end, quarterback, or running back, via Erin Summers.