NFC Notes: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Ty Chandler, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson wants to stay with in Chicago: “I feel like we’re building something special, too, especially the guys in the locker room. It’s something that I don’t think I can get anywhere else. I would like to stay in that and continue to build, make it better.” (Adam Jahns)

wants to stay with in Chicago: “I feel like we’re building something special, too, especially the guys in the locker room. It’s something that I don’t think I can get anywhere else. I would like to stay in that and continue to build, make it better.” (Adam Jahns) Johnson said he wouldn’t consider offers from other teams if he got one he liked from the Bears. He also feels that his four interceptions have proven he is worth the money: “I want to stay here. I definitely want to get something done (in Chicago) first but at the end of the day, if something doesn’t get done, I’m not opposed to any other options. But I would love to stay here, so that’s that. I definitely say I added some money to the value, I would say. At the end of the day I feel like it’s a situation that’s somewhat out of my hands but we’re going to see how it goes.” (Courtney Cronin)

Bears G Teven Jenkins remains in the concussion protocol, according to HC Matt Eberflus. (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson looked like exactly the kind of aggressive tone-setter Detroit needed early on this season. But a torn pectoral during the first series of the second game of the season seemed like it would end his season and possibly his time in Detroit, as he signed just a one-year deal. The standard recovery for a torn pec is six months, but that’s a reality Gardner-Johnson refused to accept.

“I’m an athlete,” Gardner-Johnson said via the Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. “Everybody expects everything to be fine and dandy, but s—, you take football away, what you gonna do? This our life.”

After weeks of grueling, 14-hour-a-day rehab sessions, Gardner-Johnson was designated to return from injured reserve this week and seems primed to be an impact addition for the Lions down the stretch.

“He’s one of the X-Men,” Lions HC Dan Campbell said. “He’s got these mutant genes because he has healed extremely quickly and he’s gotten the strength back. It is secure. … The plan will be let’s get him going ASAP. That would be the plan. Get him practicing, getting his legs back under him. Get him in shape, football shape. But that’s great news. And that’s a credit to him too, now. He’s been working.”

Vikings RB Ty Chandler was responsible for Minnesota’s first 100-yard rushing game of the season in Week 15, taking the opportunity to operate as the feature back and literally running with it. Chandler rushed 23 times for 132 yards and a touchdown and added three grabs for 25 yards. It was the kind of performance that had Vikings fans asking why Chandler wasn’t playing over veteran RB Alexander Mattison sooner.

“A lot of times you see more of the finished product [in the development of a player],” Vikings OC Wes Phillips said via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, “and you say, ‘Why wasn’t he in right from the start?’ There’s been a lot of growth from when he first came in.”

Chandler was just a bit player to start the season. He had eight carries in the first eight weeks of the season, plus six catches, and didn’t even play a snap on offense in three of those games. Minnesota was concerned enough about its depth at running back to trade for Cam Akers and push Chandler down the depth chart.

But injuries to Akers and Mattison gave Chandler an opportunity, and to his credit he’s seized it and given the coaching staff what appears to be more confidence in him. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said, “Ty is absolutely a guy that is going to continue to see a feature role in our offense.”

“It has been part of his growth and process,” O’Connell added. “As great as Ty was running the football [against the Bengals], there were some great moments in protection on some play-passes in protection where he solidified some things for us. He had great awareness of the looks we were playing against. … I think Ty is exactly where we want him to be in his progression, and I think the role he is ascending to is something that we had our minds on when we brought him here, and we’ll continue to everything to get him valuable touches and make him a big part of our offense.”