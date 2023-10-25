NFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Antoine Winfield, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

“I spend $200,000, $300,000 a year on my body with specialists coming in to work on me. The injury rate in football is 100 percent, so I’m gonna get nicked up and beat up,” Campbell said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “There’s definitely been a lot of games where I wasn’t sure if I was going to play, last week included. Those people that I’ve worked with for so long know my body, understand how hard they can push me and get me back ready to play. Why not give your body the best opportunity you can? I don’t know when the wheels are going to fall off, but I’m fighting Father Time as hard as I can, round by round. I’m trying to get another round in.

“They say the best ability is availability. So having the right team, the right people who understand my body, making the necessary sacrifices with time and resources to be able to put my body in the best position to be successful … It definitely is dedication. A lot of times my son wants to come play and I’m like, ‘I’m working.’ He says, ‘You’re always working!’ He’s only three. But it’s tough — the sacrifices we make because we love the game so much.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich said they’ve never had any questions about QB Bryce Young‘s mental or physical toughness.

“There’s zero question in my mind about Bryce Young‘s toughness,” Reich said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s site. “I didn’t question it in the draft process, just because of the way he handled himself in his college career. But I can just tell you this: Six games into it, physical and mental toughness, he checks that box big time.”

Reich is confident that Young will continue growing as a quarterback and is responding well to Carolina’s winless start.

“I think that (toughness) is going to continue to grow and demonstrate itself,” Reich said. “I’m sure he’s never experienced anything like an 0-6 start. But the way he’s handled that – the resolve and the determination you can see in his eyes and you can feel in his demeanor – is the way you would expect someone with his toughness and competitiveness to handle it.”

When asked about the other quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, Reich responded they felt Young was the best option available.

“I thought the whole quarterback draft class was a really good class; I really enjoyed diving into each one of them, I thought they were all good players,” Reich said. “If you look at my scorecard on all of them, I thought they were all good players. We just thought Bryce was the best. I thought Bryce was the best. Not taking anything away from anybody else. We talked a lot about what we liked about Bryce and why we chose Bryce. So I’ll just leave it at that.”