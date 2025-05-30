NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Aidan Hutchinson, Savion Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams made headlines after a report emerged that his father tried to circumvent the 2024 NFL Draft to keep his son from being picked up by Chicago. Williams addressed the matter, saying it has become a distraction and he’s looking to turn the page.

“This whole storm that happened, it wasn’t something that we wanted to happen at this point,” Williams said, via Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “We’re focused on the present, we’re focused on the now.”

Williams made clear he wanted to join the Bears quickly after taking an official visit to the organization.

“After I came on my visit here, it was a … deliberate and determined answer that I wanted to come here,” Williams said. “I wanted to be here. I love being here.”

Williams said he’s always wanted to turn things around in Chicago.

“I wanted to come here and be the guy and be a part and be a reason why the Chicago Bears turn this thing around,” Williams said. “That last thing that was said in all of that I think is the most important thing is that I wanted to be here.”

Lions

Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard noted that the team would be working DE Aidan Hutchinson back into the lineup after he broke his tibia and fibula while on course for a career year in 2024.

“There’s not a more resilient, mentally tough guy than that type of injury during that type of season that he was on course of having could have happened to,” Sheppard said, via LionsWire.com. “He’s the most energetic guy on the field. I said, ‘Hutch, you know how I know you back?’ He’s like, ‘How?'” ‘Because you’re touching that ground when you run that hoop.’ That’s that little thing he does like he’s some supernatural cat, which he is.”

Packers

The Packers addressed their receiver position by taking first-rounder Matthew Golden and third-rounder Savion Williams. Green Bay OC Adam Stenavich praised Williams’ versatility in his route tree and where he can align.

“He’s a guy that is really interesting,” Stenavich said, via the team’s website. “You can come up with a zillion different ways to use him in your offense. That’s one guy I’m really fired up about. The good thing now is like we have a good core of older wideouts and then we’ve got these two young guys coming in that are really special. It’s not as if they have to start and be the guy at a certain position. We can put them in different places, see where they excel, and move them along from there. But I’m excited about a lot of the different things we can do with Following a breakout season from TE Tucker Kraft, Stenavich believes he and TE Luke Musgrave together can help them gain an advantage in two-tight-end sets.

“I think having Luke Musgrave back is going to help us in 12 personnel. You can do a lot of good stuff out of 12 personnel as far as the play-action game. And then just his juice and speed down the field is another area of our offense we’ve kind of scratched the surface on.”

“Having more tight ends available just helps you just as far as blocking on the edge. When you put your tight ends one-on-one with the defensive end in a lot of play-passes, that’s not a good situation a lot of times. Tucker does a good job, but now, if you can have another tight end and kind of double-team the guy, then that makes it a little easier to get the ball down the field, obviously.”