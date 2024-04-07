NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Brock Wright, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

The Bears are zeroing in on USC QB Caleb Williams ahead of the draft as the two sides have spent a lot of time together recently. Following his pro day, Chicago took him to a private place for dinner with top celebrities.

“The pro day, which was a couple of weeks ago, they took him to a place called ‘Bird Streets’ in Los Angeles, which is a private members club,” NFL Network’s Peter Schrager said on The Herd. “It was kind of cool for the Bears guys — I spoke to sources there — to see how Caleb kinda operates in that LA scene. At that dinner, they’re there at a table. But there are also celebrities. I think Quavo from the Migos was there. And Jamie Foxx was there.”

Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton had an official 30 visit with the Bears. (Albert Breer)

had an official 30 visit with the Bears. (Albert Breer) Michigan OL Trevor Keegan had an official visit with the Bears. (Jacob Infante)

Lions

Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has an official 30 visit with the Lions. (MLFootball)

has an official 30 visit with the Lions. (MLFootball) Lions TE Brock Wright ‘s three-year, $12 million deal from the 49ers that Detroit matched to keep him includes a $3.545 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.055 million, $1.17 million and $3.31 million. His 2024 base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

‘s three-year, $12 million deal from the 49ers that Detroit matched to keep him includes a $3.545 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.055 million, $1.17 million and $3.31 million. His 2024 base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap) The deal also includes a $2.25 million option bonus in 2025 and roster bonuses of $255,000 in 2025 and $340,000 in 2026. There are annual $50,000 workout bonuses and three void years.

Vikings

Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman has an opinion about what his former team will do to find a long-term starting quarterback, and it’s not much of a surprise. After the Vikings traded for an additional first-round pick this year, Spielman expects them to use it to trade up for a quarterback, specifically Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. He adds they’ll have to give up a lot more.

“They’re going to have to give [picks 11 and 23] and their 2025 first, plus some more draft capital,” Spielman said via USA Today. “I think J.J. will be a good pro, but Minnesota will overpay to get him. At this point, they don’t have a choice.”

According to Aaron Wilson, CFL CB Qwan’tez Stiggers is scheduled to meet with the Vikings.