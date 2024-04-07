NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Brock Wright, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
The Bears are zeroing in on USC QB Caleb Williams ahead of the draft as the two sides have spent a lot of time together recently. Following his pro day, Chicago took him to a private place for dinner with top celebrities.
“The pro day, which was a couple of weeks ago, they took him to a place called ‘Bird Streets’ in Los Angeles, which is a private members club,” NFL Network’s Peter Schrager said on The Herd. “It was kind of cool for the Bears guys — I spoke to sources there — to see how Caleb kinda operates in that LA scene. At that dinner, they’re there at a table. But there are also celebrities. I think Quavo from the Migos was there. And Jamie Foxx was there.”
- Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton had an official 30 visit with the Bears. (Albert Breer)
- Michigan OL Trevor Keegan had an official visit with the Bears. (Jacob Infante)
Lions
- Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has an official 30 visit with the Lions. (MLFootball)
- Lions TE Brock Wright‘s three-year, $12 million deal from the 49ers that Detroit matched to keep him includes a $3.545 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.055 million, $1.17 million and $3.31 million. His 2024 base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)
- The deal also includes a $2.25 million option bonus in 2025 and roster bonuses of $255,000 in 2025 and $340,000 in 2026. There are annual $50,000 workout bonuses and three void years.
Vikings
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman has an opinion about what his former team will do to find a long-term starting quarterback, and it’s not much of a surprise. After the Vikings traded for an additional first-round pick this year, Spielman expects them to use it to trade up for a quarterback, specifically Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. He adds they’ll have to give up a lot more.
“They’re going to have to give [picks 11 and 23] and their 2025 first, plus some more draft capital,” Spielman said via USA Today. “I think J.J. will be a good pro, but Minnesota will overpay to get him. At this point, they don’t have a choice.”
- According to Aaron Wilson, CFL CB Qwan’tez Stiggers is scheduled to meet with the Vikings.
