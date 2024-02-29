NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

USC QB Caleb Williams is from the D.C. area, so there’s been some natural speculation about him ending up with the Commanders who currently have the No. 2 pick. Williams said it would be cool but there are more important things.

“It’d be really cool because it’s so familiar,” he said via ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “There’s a time and place for everything. My job and my hobby is being at the facility or on the field or watching film. Or relaxing and prepping for the next day or game. My main goal and focus … is to go win games and stay focused on keeping the main goal the main goal.”

Missouri DL Darius Robinson has a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)

Eagles

When asked about Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as a leader, HC Nick Sirianni said he wants Hurts to continue being himself.

“There is not a book written on, ‘this is how you lead.’ People lead in different ways,” Sirianni said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “One thing I learned early in leadership is you have to be yourself because if you’re trying to be somebody you’re not when you lead, that gets seen through.”

As for Philadelphia’s collapse to end the season, Sirianni doesn’t think it was just one reason why they struggled over the last six weeks ad stood behind Hurts as a quarterback.

“It’s not just Jalen, it’s not just me; we had a fall-off as a team those last six weeks that we all need to get better from,” Sirianni said. “But Jalen’s played some really outstanding football. Here’s what I know about Jalen: Whatever we see that he needs to work on or he sees that he needs to work on, he’s going to get better at that because he puts everything he has into it.”

Sirianni also considers WR A.J. Brown among their best leaders.

“A.J., not only is he one of the best players I’ve ever been around, he’s also one of the best leaders, and he’s going to do anything he can do to stick up for his teammates,” Sirianni said. “That’s why he wears a ‘C’ on his chest.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen says there’s “nothing new” on RB Saquon Barkley and the team would “love to have him back,” via Connor Hughes. Schoen plans to meet with Barkley’s team to try and work something out.

says there’s “nothing new” on RB and the team would “love to have him back,” via Connor Hughes. Schoen plans to meet with Barkley’s team to try and work something out. Schoen praised Barkley saying: “I think the world of Saquon and still think he can play.” (Andrew Siciliano)

In terms of the franchise tag, Schoen isn’t ruling it out for Barkley but he mentions it isn’t the ideal situation for anyone. (Ryan Dunleavy)

Schoen points out New York wants S Xavier McKinney back, but they have not had any extension talks with him yet despite other reports. (Hughes)

back, but they have not had any extension talks with him yet despite other reports. (Hughes) With QB Daniel Jones , Schoen mentioned he started throwing over the last two weeks and might be able to participate in 7-on-7 in the spring. Schoen added: “He understands that we need to add a quarterback.” (Siciliano)

, Schoen mentioned he started throwing over the last two weeks and might be able to participate in 7-on-7 in the spring. Schoen added: “He understands that we need to add a quarterback.” (Siciliano) Schoen continued on the topic of Jones saying: “I have faith in Daniel as our starting quarterback.” (Siciliano)

During the Washington game late in the season, Schoen confirmed he was on the headset and he stayed on every game until they lost because of superstition. He mentioned it had nothing to do with the coaching of HC Brian Daboll and former DC Wink Martindale . (Dunleavy)

and former DC . (Dunleavy) PFN’s Adam Caplan points out Giants WR Darius Slayton is due a $2.4 million roster bonus on March 17, so if the Giants are going to cut him to try and upgrade the group, it makes sense to do it sooner rather than later.