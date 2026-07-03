NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams said that the negative comments don’t bother him and he uses it as fuel.

“Yeah, I love them. It’s one of my favorite things,” he said of the haters, via Around The NFL. “I don’t need them, but it’s always a little extra belief in myself, a little extra confidence in myself. It’s a little more delusion that I add to myself. It’s all these things combined and it just throws a little bit of gas on the fire, and all you need is a little bit.”

While Williams admitted that he wants to improve his completion percentage, he offered perspective on why he’s not afraid to get rid of the ball when the play is dead.

“I throw the ball away the most to try and keep us in advantageous positions because I know coach will go for it on fourth down,” he responded. “So, I’m not fearful of only having three downs. I also know our ability and how explosive we are, so I’m not fearful of, like I said, throwing out of bounds, dirting it. I obviously scramble and people count my scramble seconds of holding the ball, but it’s a bunch of different things that I can go into that I know that people speak about. Stats aren’t always something that you should look at. You should look at how they win games.”

Lions

Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard talked about veteran S Chuck Clark being a defensive leader on the team and having the ability to make explosive plays, even though he may not be a starter when the season rolls around.

“When Chuck’s on the field, you know where the safety is, you know what the check is, you know what the communication is. And that’s vital and important,” Sheppard said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “You talk about explosive plays, well, that’s the No. 1 component to limiting those, making sure we’re all on the same page. And that’s something – take ability aside, Chuck Clark on the field there’s rarely to never a mistake or a [mental error] with the back end. And that’s because everybody knows who’s in charge because he makes it known.”

“When it comes to athletic ability, can he still do certain things? That’s still yet to be seen, and training camp will allow us that, those four- to five-week period to see what he’s still capable of doing,” Sheppard added. “But from everything I’ve seen so far, this is the player I saw on tape, previous to his career, but more importantly the leadership has been outstanding from that player.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love detailed the technicalities he’s been focusing on as he prepares for year four as the team’s starting quarterback.

“For me, my biggest thing I’ve noticed since I’ve gotten back is my feet in the pocket,” Love said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire. “Trying to be as smooth, as consistent as possible. When I go through my read, getting into my hitches, not getting antsy. Not trying to move through the pocket too fast, but just staying calm, staying relaxed, move through my reads. If I have to move around the pocket, keeping those movements tight and not running into where guys might be peeling off and able to hit you. Just really trying to focus on my feet, my pocket movements, I think all those things are tied into accuracy and the timing of routes. Just trying to be dialed in as possible.”