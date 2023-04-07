NFC Notes: Cam Newton, Commanders, Marcus Mariota, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

When speaking on his personal podcast, Cam Newton said he would be open to being the Commanders’ backup quarterback behind Sam Howell. The veteran feels he’s a better option than a lot of players at his position.

“There’s quarterbacks out there who have jobs that have a worse winning percentage than me,” said Newton. “There’s quarterbacks out there with jobs that have a worse completion percentage than me… There’s quarterbacks that I am faster than that are on a roster right now. It leaves me to say different rules for different people.”

Newton believes his level of experience is unique for a potential backup quarterback.

“As a backup, I know I can bring an experience to serve in ways most people haven’t even experienced. They may not have even had the exposure that I have had.”

Newton feels he could provide leadership to teams and points out that his health “is not even an issue now.”

“You want to be a pro bowler; you want to be an All-Pro; you want to be an MVP, these are the things that you gotta do; you got to work when ain’t nobody else workin’. Like those types of whispers in your ear constantly as a young player is very pivotal in growth, and that’s what I could provide… Health is not even an issue now; that was the main reason I did the Pro Day; I wanted to show I can still play.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Marcus Mariota said he’s at a point in his career where he wants to just “enjoy the game” and is fine being Jalen Hurts‘ backup.

“I’m at a point in my career where I’ve experienced everything,” Mariota said, via NFL.com. “I’ve been the guy, I’ve been the scout team guy, I’ve been released. So through all those different situations and scenarios, I’ve gathered a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge. I’m at a point in my career where I just want to enjoy the game. I want to have fun doing it. The scheme is very exciting for me, and the fact of the matter is, I feel like I can help Jalen. If we can make Jalen a better player, this team is going to be better.”

Mariota felt like he couldn’t pass up joining Philadelphia.

“To be part of a team that was a play away from winning the Super Bowl was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Mariota said. “I’m very excited to be in this quarterback room. I think it’s important that you have a strong quarterback room. Like I said, I’m going to do whatever I can to help (Hurts) out.”

Giants

The Giants hosted Penn State QB Sean Clifford for their local pro day, according to Matt Lombardo.

Art Stapleton reports New York hosted Rutgers DB Christian Izien during their local prospect workout day.

during their local prospect workout day. According to Aaron Wilson, Rutgers LS Ed Rogowski “excelled” at the Giants’ local prospect workout day.