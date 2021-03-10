NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams

Cardinals

New Cardinals’ WR coach and former NFL receiver Shawn Jefferson is excited for a chance to work with WR DeAndre Hopkins.

“DeAndre is a phenomenal talent,” Jefferson said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Right now, to be honest with you, he’s probably the only one in the league I can compare to Calvin Johnson. [He] has the kind of skill set that Calvin had, playing above the rim, and just in those competitive situations, finding a way to come down with balls and everything like that. He’s a generational talent, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Jefferson is still evaluating a team he says has talent, and also praised receivers Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson despite their lack of production in the NFL.

“My job is to come here and get the most out of both of them, and I’m sure that both those guys have a lot to add to this team,” Jefferson said. “So I’m in the evaluation stage right now of the receiver group, early stages of it, and I’m looking forward to working with those guys.”

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones could be the target of trade calls as he’s entering the final year of his contract in Arizona.

Texas A&M OL Carson Green recently met virtually with the Cardinals (Justin M)

recently met virtually with the Cardinals (Justin M) Kansas State DE Wyatt Hubert mentioned the Cardinals as a team he’s spoken to a lot this offseason. (Herbie Teope)

49ers

Pending 49ers free-agent OT Trent Williams did not disagree when his teammate, CB Richard Sherman, recently suggested that Williams may prefer to return to the 49ers this season. Williams is in line to be the top tackle on the open market.

"That's not a bad take, fellas," Williams told Sherman and Cris Collinsworth on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast, via NFL.com. "That's not a bad take. Y'all barking up the right tree." The 49ers have signed TE Ross Dwelley to a $920,000 deal plus a $480,000 signing bonus and up to $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Field Yates)

The 49ers have signed S Marcell Harris to a 1-year deal worth up to $1.25 million. The contract includes a $1 million base salary with a $100,000 signing bonus, $100,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $50,000 in incentives. (Nick Wagoner)

The 49ers had two scouts attending Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz's Pro Day on Tuesday. (Matt Barrows)

‘s Pro Day on Tuesday. (Matt Barrows) Barrows also notes that the 49ers likely attended Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater earlier on Tuesday given the location was two hours away from Meinerz.