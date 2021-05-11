NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams

Cardinals

Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury was asked if LB Zaven Collins and WR Rondale Moore would be able to come in and make an immediate impact in Arizona as rookies.

“Yeah, no question,” Kingsbury said, via Kent Somers of AZCentral.com. “None of us were pleased the way that thing ended last year, and we wanted to improve through the draft. Steve made that crystal clear to the coaching staff and the personnel department. Those first two picks need to play, to play early, and play a lot. That was the mission and I feel good about where it’s at.”

49ers

NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo starts 10 games or more for San Francisco this year.

Rams The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue doesn’t think the Rams will have much interest in former Chiefs C Austin Reiter unless it becomes clear in training camp they have a big problem at the position.

unless it becomes clear in training camp they have a big problem at the position. Rodrigue expands on the offensive line depth chart, giving her educated feeling at the rest of the two-deep, including: LT Joseph Noteboom , G Tremayne Anchrum at both guard spots, Brian Allen or Coleman Shelton at center and Chandler Brewer at right tackle.

, G at both guard spots, or at center and at right tackle. Rodrigue reiterates the Rams were big fans of second-round WR Tutu Atwell and have a plan to maximize his speed while minimizing how big of a weakness his size (possibly under 150 pounds) will be.