NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss notes Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is looking for another big payday but his age (30) and perceived slight decline the past few years could work against him. However, Arizona is also unstable in the secondary, which could help the two sides find common ground.
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Cardinals will roll over approximately $5,035,548 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.
49ers
- ESPN’s Nick Wagoner notes 49ers LT Trent Williams is the team’s top priority to keep this offseason. But Williams has a no-tag clause, meaning San Francisco can’t keep him from the market if he wants to test it. The 49ers likely won’t get much, if any, of a discount on his contract.
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released updated compensatory pick projections. Typically Korte’s projections are the most accurate available, but he acknowledges this year will be potentially less accurate because of changes to the league’s confidential formula stemming from the new CBA and the pandemic.
- Nevertheless, Korte projects the 49ers to receive a fifth-round pick for the loss of WR Emmanuel Sanders.
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 49ers will roll over approximately $1,922,299 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.
Rams
- ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry notes Rams OLB Leonard Floyd is someone the team would love to have back out of all their pending free agents but whether they’re able to afford him is the major question.
Over The Cap's Nick Korte released updated compensatory pick projections.
- Nevertheless, Korte projects the Rams to receive third and fourth-round picks for the loss of DE Dante Fowler and LB Cory Littleton.
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Rams will roll over approximately $5,674,141 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Brady Henderson notes the Seahawks’ ability to re-sign CB Shaquill Griffin could depend on how much they have to spend to extend S Jamal Adams, who is their top contract priority this offseason.
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks requested an interview with Raiders RB coach Kirby Wilson for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar highlights former Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton and Seahawks passing game coordinator Dave Canales as the two best candidates to take the offensive coordinator job.
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Seahawks will roll over approximately $956,477 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.