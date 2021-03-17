NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- According to Peter Schrager, the Cardinals were in “hot pursuit” of C Corey Linsley before he signed with the Chargers and that GM Steve Keim was “monitoring” the situation with C Rodney Hudson, who they acquired via trade on Wednesday.
- Cardinals OLB Markus Golden, who re-signed to a two-year extension, said he received offers from other teams but was not interested in leaving Arizona. (Josh Weinfuss)
- Golden reiterated that he did not want to play elsewhere: “I wanted to play nowhere else.” (Weinfuss)
- Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum, who re-signed to a two-year extension, said multiple teams showed interest in him with a few being organizations he formerly played at like the Steelers, Jets, and Jaguars. (Weinfuss)
- Beachum said he is “extremely loyal” to Cardinals’ OL coach Sean Kugler, who drafted him with the Steelers back in 2012.
- Beachum’s two-year, $4 million extension includes a $1 million signing bonus, a guaranteed $1.075 base salary for 2021, while $1 million of his $1.925 million base salary in 2022 is guaranteed for injury and $250,000 is guaranteed for skill. He’ll receive another $750,000 on roster fifth day 2022 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
49ers
- 49ers’ LB Samson Ebukam‘s two-year, $12 million deal includes $5 million guaranteed, a $3.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.5 million and $5.9 million guaranteed, annual $500,000 per game active roster bonuses, annual $750,000 Pro Bowl and sack incentives, and a $100,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
Rams
- The Rams are projected to gain around $7 million in cap space by trading DT Michael Brockers to the Lions. (Jason Fitzgerald)
- According to Jordan Rodrigue, the Rams were “adamant” about reducing Brockers’ cap figure for 2021 and that being cut or traded was a likelihood if they were unable to restructure his deal.
- Rams OLB Leonard Floyd‘s four-year, $64 million extension includes a $14 million signing bonus, guaranteed base salaries of $2 million in 2021, and $16.5 million in 2022, to go along with non-guaranteed salaries of $15.5 million in 2023 and $16 million in 2024. (Aaron Wilson)
Seahawks
- Stacey Dales reports that the Bears were “extremely aggressive” in their pursuit of Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson but Seattle was simply unwilling to trade him.
- Even though the Seahawks are light on draft picks, ESPN’s Tim McManus says they could be players for Eagles TE Zach Ertz as a way to add another reliable target for Wilson.