NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said he was “shocked” when he heard the news that the Raiders were going to release C Rodney Hudson.

“Well like everybody, I saw the news that he was potentially going to be released, which shocked me because of the type of player that I saw on tape,” Keim said, via YouTube.com.

From there, Keim wasted no time getting a trade worked out to bring Hudson to Arizona.

“We tried to pull the trigger extremely quick. It took a matter of minutes to get the deal done,” Keim said.

Keim added that they’re really excited to add a player of Hudson’s caliber to their offense.

“I go back years ago to when I scouted him at Florida State and he’s still the same type of player that I saw there,” Keim said. “We had high grades across the board on him from [offensive line coach] Sean Kugler to our personnel department. So not only as a player what he brings to the table, but his leadership, the intangibles are really what excited us.”

Cardinals OL Max Garcia signed a one-year, $1.127 million deal with a $68,750 signing bonus, $990,000 base salary and a $68,750 1st game active-inactive list bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

49ers

The Athletic’s David Lombardi and Matt Barrows have the details of 49ers DE Dee Ford ‘s reworked deal. Ford originally had three years remaining on his deal with $11.6 million in guarantees in 2021 and base salaries of $15.15 million, $16.15 million and $16.15 million. He was set to count more than $20 million on the cap each season.

‘s reworked deal. Ford originally had three years remaining on his deal with $11.6 million in guarantees in 2021 and base salaries of $15.15 million, $16.15 million and $16.15 million. He was set to count more than $20 million on the cap each season. Now, Ford still gets his $11.6 million in guarantees, but it’s split over the remainder of his contract. He gets $4 million as a base salary in 2021, a $3 million signing bonus and $4.6 million as a roster bonus in 2022. 2023 has been converted into a void year but remains in order to help with signing bonus proration, and Ford has a $2.4 million base salary in 2022. His cap hits are down to $8.9 million and $11.9 million the next two seasons.

Thanks to an insurance policy the 49ers took out on Ford in 2019, his signing bonus proration is lowered by $875,000 annually, which keeps his yearly prorated cap number at $4.9 million when it was $4.8 million before.

San Francisco also gave Ford about $5 million in incentives each of the next two seasons that he can reach by approximately replicating his 2018 season with the Chiefs, per Lombardi and Barrows. They add this is an indication both Ford and the 49ers think he has a chance to play in 2021.

49ers GM John Lynch was thrilled San Francisco was able to re-sign DT D.J. Jones: “Our team believes a great defense starts up front, & D.J. is as a key component on our defensive line. We have enjoyed watching him develop from a sixth-round pick to a versatile starter and can’t wait to continue to see him grow & get even better.” (Cam Inman)

Rams

New Rams QB Matthew Stafford had the benefit of throwing to a lot of great receivers while he was with the Lions. That should be no different in Los Angeles and Stafford said recently one of the things he’s most excited about with his new team is the opportunity to throw to guys like Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

“They just do an outstanding job of getting open,” Stafford said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “It’s pretty impressive to watch those two guys go. They both do it in their own unique way. They both have an understanding of the game that is pretty impressive — it jumps out on the tape, it jumps out from afar when you’re watching TV. And once they get the ball in their hands, they do a good job of running after the catch, which is huge in this league.”

Joel Corry notes Stafford’s $10 million 5th day of league year roster bonus is due.

Seahawks