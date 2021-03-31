NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals S Charles Washington‘s deal includes a $68,750 signing bonus, a $990,000 base salary and a $68,750 Week 1 roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

49ers 49ers’ TE George Kittle trusts HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch, but he stands behind QB Jimmy Garoppolo. “I trust in Kyle and John,” Kittle told Kyle Brandt. “They’re trying to do whatever they can to make the team better, so whether that’s competition, it is what it is. I don’t really have a say in it. I’m just gonna show up. I’m gonna try to do my job to the best of my ability and support whoever’s on my team…”I get it, it’s a competitive sport and you’re competing for jobs every single day. You know, I want Jimmy G to be my quarterback. That’s what camp and OTAs and competition’s for. Whatever they do, I can’t wait to see what the team looks like in a couple of weeks.” According to Tom Pelissero, Garoppolo will earn at least an extra $1 million in 2021 with the NFL’s 17th game.

Lynch offered an update on DE Dee Ford : “Dee’s doing well. With that type injury, don’t want get too high, too low but he’s in a good place. We’ll leave it at that.” (Inman)

: “Dee’s doing well. With that type injury, don’t want get too high, too low but he’s in a good place. We’ll leave it at that.” (Inman) 49ers DE Jordan Willis ‘ one-year deal includes a base salary of $990,000, no signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

‘ one-year deal includes a base salary of $990,000, no signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson) 49ers LB Nathan Gerry ‘s deal includes a $990,000 base salary and a $137,500 incentive-based on playing time. (Wilson)

‘s deal includes a $990,000 base salary and a $137,500 incentive-based on playing time. (Wilson) Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met virtually again with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)

New Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford says that his recent trade to Los Angeles has his whole family feeling excited about a new experience in 2021.

“I definitely feel that way. It’s a new experience for my entire family,” Stafford said, via Sirius XM NFL Radio. “We were so set with our lifestyle in how we kind of went about day-to-day life in Detroit. That has definitely changed. You know if you don’t have the energy to move your wife and four kids and a dog and everybody out to California, you’re in a lot of trouble. So it’s definitely reenergized me. I’m excited about the opportunity, not only from a family standpoint but really from a football standpoint. I’m excited about being a part of this Rams organization that’s had so much recent success, and I can’t wait to get the football season going and get all that going and at the same time, loved our time in Detroit. We’ll miss that city dearly. It was special to both me and my family, especially my wife when she was going through some things. Loved my time in Detroit, but we are excited about the move to Los Angeles.”

According to Tom Pelissero, Rams DT Aaron Donald will earn at least an extra $1 million in 2021 with the NFL’s 17th game. That will not count against the cap, though.

will earn at least an extra $1 million in 2021 with the NFL’s 17th game. That will not count against the cap, though. Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met virtually again with the Rams. (Justin Melo)

Seahawks’ new G Gabe Jackson said he is excited to join a winning organization.

“All I know is I’m excited to join the 12s and meet my other brothers,” Jackson said, via John Boyle of the team’s official site. “The team, the players that I know are there, the coaching staff, the fan base, the 12s. I remember playing against them and how loud it gets there. They win. I want to be a part of an organization that’s like that.”

Whether the Seahawks plan on playing him at left or right guard, Jackson said he hasn’t had those conversations but is ready to play either position.

“You always have to get used to whatever side you’re on, it’s a switch-up, of course,” Jackson said. “Your body adjusts and learns ways of movement. But it’s doable, and whatever the team wants me to do, the coach wants me to do, I’m for it.”

When asked about being a cap casualty from the Raiders, Jackson said being released from Las Vegas worked out for both sides.

“Honestly, I don’t know exactly. It was part of it, but I won’t really go into the depths of that. I know it’s a business, so it kind of worked on both ends,” said Jackson, via Jerry McDonald.

According to Tom Pelissero, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will earn at least an extra $1 million in 2021 with the NFL’s 17th game. That will not count against the cap, though.