NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ GM John Lynch is keeping an eye on quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in training camp and has good things to say about both of them.

“Jimmy’s a big-time competitor, and we haven’t played a game yet, but in practice in the offseason and practice in training camp thus far, he’s playing his best football since he’s been here, and he’s played a lot of good football. Just look at his record,” Lynch said of Garoppolo, via 49ers WebZone. “People say, ‘well, what do you do if they’re both playing great?’ That’s another great problem to have. And we’ll deal with that when it comes. He really is playing at a high level, and I don’t want to talk about it too much — as I’m doing so in front of millions of people — but it’s something everyone’s recognizing. He’s really playing at a high level, and that’s the type of competitor (he is), that’s what competitors do. When they’re challenged, they rise to the occasion, and I think he’s doing a great job of that.”

“He’s looked tremendous,” Lynch said of Lance. “He really has. I think what’s been most impressive about Trey, everyone wants to talk about physical traits, but the way he approaches his job, he’s a pro in its truest sense. We’ve got a lot of guys who love the game and are willing to do the necessary things to prepare, and I think Trey really is an embodiment of that. And he’s looking good on the field, too.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the San Francisco 49ers brought in CB B.W. Webb, TE Ben Koyack and CB Lafayette Pitts for workouts on Tuesday. The 49ers are signing Webb to a contract.

Rams

Rams’ HC Sean McVay confirmed that QB Matthew Stafford ’s X-rays were clear but he does have a contusion. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks new OC Shane Waldron, the former Rams passing game coordinator, is bringing a lot of similar concepts to Seattle to the unit he ran during his time in Los Angeles.

New Seahawks TE Gerald Everett, said the offense hasn’t gone through a complete makeover, and there are still elements of what Seattle ran previously.

“I would have to say 50-50, honestly,’’ Everett said, via Bob Condotta of Seattle Times. “… There’s some similarities (to the Rams) but you look around the league, every offense is running something of the same.’’

The players have noticed that while Seattle isn’t necessarily running a no-huddle offense, the tempo has definitely increased.

“We’re picking up the tempo on offense,’’ said WR D.K. Metcalf, adding, “I think it’s going to help us in the long run where teams really can’t get a handle on what we’re doing.’’

While the offense running at a faster pace should help keep the defense off-balanced, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll notes that it puts a challenge on the offense to stay in shape, particularly the offensive line.

“They have to be in good condition,’’ Carroll said. “If it’s wearing them down, then we’re not getting anything out of it. But Shane has a good feel for how much they need to work on and how we can keep progressing. We’ll see how we do when we start playing games. It’s going to be a while before that happens. We’re going to test them out here for sure. But then, it always seems like the other guys (the defense) get more tired. So hopefully we’ll be able to do that, take advantage of that.’’