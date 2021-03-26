NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Cardinals

Despite turning in a 2020 season where he looked stiff and washed up for much of the year, WR A.J. Green was made a priority signing by the Cardinals in free agency. Arizona GM Steve Keim disagrees with the notion that Green is running on fumes.

“He’s still got a lot left in the tank, in my opinion,” Keim said via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “Runs great routes, really strong in traffic. I think he was the third-best receiver in the NFL this past year with catching balls in traffic, and really strong hands, still has the vertical speed, runs crisp routes.” As opposed to being the top option with the Bengals, Green comes to the Cardinals as the clear No. 2 option behind star WR DeAndre Hopkins. Green anticipates not having to deal with as much attention from defenses as he’s used to.

“I’m very excited about that,” Green said. “Ten years playing in an offense where I’m the focal point to take away every week, coming to this offense having all the other guys … it’s going to make my job a lot easier.”