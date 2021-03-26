NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Cardinals
Despite turning in a 2020 season where he looked stiff and washed up for much of the year, WR A.J. Green was made a priority signing by the Cardinals in free agency. Arizona GM Steve Keim disagrees with the notion that Green is running on fumes.
“He’s still got a lot left in the tank, in my opinion,” Keim said via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “Runs great routes, really strong in traffic. I think he was the third-best receiver in the NFL this past year with catching balls in traffic, and really strong hands, still has the vertical speed, runs crisp routes.”
As opposed to being the top option with the Bengals, Green comes to the Cardinals as the clear No. 2 option behind star WR DeAndre Hopkins. Green anticipates not having to deal with as much attention from defenses as he’s used to.
“I’m very excited about that,” Green said. “Ten years playing in an offense where I’m the focal point to take away every week, coming to this offense having all the other guys … it’s going to make my job a lot easier.”
49ers
On the same day that the 49ers re-signed starting S Jaquiski Tartt, they also added veteran S Tavon Wilson. Coming off of an injury, Tartt is aware that his starting job isn’t necessarily a given in 2021.
“It’s all competition, and that’s what it’s been since Kyle and John have been here,” Tartt said via NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco. “It’s always been competition. They’re just not going to hand anyone a job. For me anyway, I approach every day like somebody is trying to take my job. That’s just how it is.”
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows points out the 49ers coaching staff worked with Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew at the Senior Bowl in 2019, so there’s a little bit of familiarity there should San Francisco swing a trade.
- Barrows says the buzz among agents is that the 49ers were looking at taking a cornerback in the first round at No. 12 overall. Alabama’s Patrick Surtain and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley were believed to be the contenders but Barrows says Farley’s back surgery and South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn‘s terrific pro day have the two possibly switching places.
- 49ers’ new S Tavon Wilson‘s one-year, $1.125 million deal includes a $1.075 million base salary, a $50,000 Week 1 active roster bonus, and an $87,500 playing-time incentive. (Aaron Wilson)
Seahawks
- According to Over The Cap, the Seahawks will need to save $617,846 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
- Seahawks’ new TE Gerald Everett‘s one-year deal includes an automatically voidable season for 2022. He receives a $6 million guaranteed in 20201 through a $4 million signing bonus, a $2 million base salary, and a $1 million incentive through catches and yards. (Aaron Wilson)