NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Cardinals

Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga said he had a virtual pre-draft meeting with the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)

49ers

Alabama QB Mac Jones said he would like the opportunity to play in HC Kyle Shanahan‘s offense, and pointed out that he played a similar system with the Crimson Tide.

“In watching them obviously throughout the years and coach Shanahan, what he does on offense is awesome,” Jones said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “He’s like a mastermind. We have similar concepts here. I know he loves wide zone and stuff like that, but just to see him out here was awesome.”

Jones added that he was “really happy” to see Shanahan in attendance at his pro day and is hopes to play for San Francisco.

“I’m really happy they came. The trade is the trade, and hopefully I impressed them,” said Jones.

49ers CB K’Waun Williams said he was offered “pretty similar” deals from the Jets and Chiefs, but elected to re-sign with San Francisco in order to continue playing alongside Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt, and Jason Verrett.

“All the (offered) deals were pretty similar, at the time,” Williams said, via David Bonilla of the team’s official site. “I just chose the Niners. I couldn’t deny playing with some of my teammates, you know what I mean? In our secondary, we’ve got Jimmie (Ward), Jaquiski (Tartt), we’ve got Jason (Verrett), all those guys. Just being able to play one more year with those guys was just too intriguing to me.”

Williams added that he’s unsure what his role will be under new DC DeMeco Ryans and commented that he’s developed as a nickel corner.

“There’s always room for improvement,” Williams said. “Over these past few years, I’ve been able to just refine my game in terms of just playing the nickel. I try to play at the highest level, just tackling, being able to get the ball back for our offense, and just growing, being able to lead, give guys words of encouragement, our young guys. Just development as a player, I’ve still got a lot more room to develop as a leader on a team, and that’s what I’m looking forward to doing.”

Ohio State QB Justin Fields said he isn’t planning on meeting with the 49ers on Tuesday night, but acknowledged what HC Kyle Shanahan is looking for in a quarterback: “I remember coach Shanahan being a great QB coach and emphasizing keeping base in pocket. It’s an honor and blessing to be even looked at by them. I’m just grateful.” (Cam Inman)

said he isn’t planning on meeting with the 49ers on Tuesday night, but acknowledged what HC is looking for in a quarterback: “I remember coach Shanahan being a great QB coach and emphasizing keeping base in pocket. It’s an honor and blessing to be even looked at by them. I’m just grateful.” (Cam Inman) Dan Pompei of the Athletic reports the Broncos and 49ers were among the interested teams in QB Andy Dalton, but weren’t willing to meet the Bears’ one-year, $10 million contract offer.

Seahawks

According to Mike Garafolo, new Chiefs DT Jarran Reed ‘s one-year deal worth up to $7 million is less than what he would’ve made in a restructured contract to return with the Seahawks.

‘s one-year deal worth up to $7 million is less than what he would’ve made in a restructured contract to return with the Seahawks. Garafolo mentions that Seattle was ready to pay Reed $8 million for one year, but the defensive lineman wanted a long-term extension from his former team. In the end, Garafolo adds that Reed did not feel wanted by the Seahawks and opted to sign for less value in order to reset his market.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks wanted to convert Reed’s salary into a signing bonus and add 2-3 voidable years. However, Reed was adamant that he wanted an extension, which led to him requesting a trade or release from Seattle.

Condotta mentions that the Seahawks had to gain Reed’s approval to add voidable years to his contract and that a restructure was not a typical salary conversion.