NFC Notes: Cardinals, Cam Akers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

There have been reports linking former Saints HC Sean Payton to the Cardinals but NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan writes his intel suggests Arizona is farther down Payton’s list than those reports imply.

He adds it would not be surprising to see Payton sit out another season if he doesn't like his options this offseason, even though he wants to coach again.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Cardinals could stick with executives Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris in a co-GM setup going forward to replace GM Steve Keim , as the organization has a long history of internal promotions.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will have surgery on January 3rd by Dr. Dan Cooper, who is the Dallas Cowboys' team physician. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

It appears as if the Rams are less keen on trading RB Cam Akers after he’s put together a strong past couple of weeks.

“With what he’s done continuing to build on that momentum, I think it’d be silly based on what a great job he’s done to think of it anything differently than him being a big part of what you want to be able to do moving forward,” Rams HC Sean McVay said, via ESPN. “But you just take it a day at a time. But that certainly…is something that we’ve worked through and there’s totally a different trajectory in terms of what he’s done and the way that he’s handled himself and the way that he’s playing like we know he’s capable of. And hopefully just continue to see him build on it these last couple weeks and into next year for the Rams.”

Rams OT Rob Havenstein commended Akers for continuing to improve every single day and having a positive mindset inside the building.

“It’s something that you saw in practice, so guys aren’t surprised by the way Cam’s kind of gone out there and done his thing,” Havenstein said. “It speaks volumes to the mental toughness and the competitiveness that Cam has.”

McVay also spoke to Akers’ mental toughness and commended him for fighting through early-season struggles.

“I think he’s just gone about his business the right way,” McVay said. “Really attacked every single day. Like I mentioned yesterday, I think he deserves a ton of credit…and it was great to be able to see Cam play the way that we know he is capable of. I think it says a lot about him for him to be able to kind of go through the things that he’s gone through individually this year, and to be where he’s at and continuing to play the way that he’s played, is a real credit to him.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that WR Marquise Goodwin injured his bothersome wrist once again but could still play this week. (John Boyle)

said that WR injured his bothersome wrist once again but could still play this week. (John Boyle) Carroll notes WR Tyler Lockett doesn’t need to practice in order to play this week but the team will evaluate where he is when it comes to catching the football, adding that Lockett is hoping to play. (Boyle)