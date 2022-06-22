NFC Notes: Cardinals, Chase Young, Commanders, Giants

Cardinals

Ryan Sanudo of FanNation thinks Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin could have a breakout season as the team’s No. 2 running back with Chase Edmonds now on the Dolphins.

could have a breakout season as the team’s No. 2 running back with now on the Dolphins. Sanudo also names DT Rashard Lawrence as a player to keep an eye on with the team parting ways with DTs Corey Peters and Jordan Phillips.

as a player to keep an eye on with the team parting ways with DTs and Sanudo thinks third-round EDGE Myjai Sanders could be another sleeper to exceed expectations given he recorded impressive numbers at the NFL Combine with a 40-yard dash of 4.67 seconds.

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said that they aren’t rushing DE Chase Young (ACL) to return and plan on being patient with him.

“At the end of the day, we can’t force anything,” Rivera said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s about when the player’s ready to roll and we’ll go because he is valuable to us. You don’t want to force that situation and all of a sudden you don’t have a healthy player and something bad happens.”

Rivera added that their younger players now have an opportunity to step up during the offseason program.

“So, again, we’re going to do it right. We’re going to prepare him. In the meantime, that just means other guys are getting opportunities and have got to step up and play some good football.”

Rivera was fined $100,000 and the team was forced to withdraw two OTA practices in 2023 due to excessive contact in minicamp drills. (Dan Graziano)

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes the Giants are projected to have well over $50 million in cap space for 2023 which ranks top-five in the league. However, a significant chunk of that could ride on what they do at quarterback. A top-10 draft pick would add just $10 million or so, while a potential franchise tag for QB Daniel Jones would be above $30 million.

would be above $30 million. At running back, Duggan points out Saquon Barkley is scheduled to be a free agent and new GM Joe Schoen comes from a team in the Bills that has shied away from paying running backs. He adds a tag for Barkley would be about $13 million.

is scheduled to be a free agent and new GM comes from a team in the Bills that has shied away from paying running backs. He adds a tag for Barkley would be about $13 million. The Giants could create $6.7 million in cap space by cutting WR Kenny Golladay next offseason if he doesn’t bounce back this season, per Duggan, but it would come with $14.7 million in dead money.

next offseason if he doesn’t bounce back this season, per Duggan, but it would come with $14.7 million in dead money. He adds the team didn’t restructure DL Leonard Williams which at least keeps the option open of cutting him next offseason. Williams is a solid player but a release would create $18 million in cap space which is a ton.

which at least keeps the option open of cutting him next offseason. Williams is a solid player but a release would create $18 million in cap space which is a ton. As far as places the team could use its cap space, Duggan mentions center, an extension for S Xavier McKinney and/or DT Dexter Lawrence, wide receiver and cornerback as possibilities.