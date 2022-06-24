NFC Notes: Cardinals, Commanders, Sam Howell, Panthers

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said RB Eno Benjamin has taken “huge strides” with his development since last year and expects a strong preseason out of him.

“His running ability has always been there,” Kingsbury said, via Kevin Parrish Jr. of the team’s official site. “It was just learning some of the intricacies of our offense and things of that nature. But he’s taken huge strides. I’ve been proud of what he did last year, and it’s carried over to this offseason. He’s having one of the best offseasons we’ve seen out here. I expect him to have a great preseason and we’ll see how it goes.”

Benjamin feels that he has “a lot to prove” this offseason.

“This offseason, I felt like I have a lot to prove,” Benjamin said. “Getting settled in OTA’s and getting some burn, I can finally show what I got. This offseason was a huge accomplishment.”

Benjamin added that there is a lot of competition throughout their running backs group and is focused on trying to earn the starting role.

“In our running back room, there is so much competition,” Benjamin said. “Even James Conner will tell you: everyone’s mindset needs to be that you’re the starting running back. That’s what I think every day.”

Commanders

Commanders fifth-round QB Sam Howell said that he’s focused on learning Washington’s system this offseason.

“There is a great coaching staff here. I am just trying to get used to everything, trying to learn the offense. I’m trying to take it one step at a time, trying to get better every day,” said Howell, via CommandersWire.

Howell is glad to be reunited with WR Dyami Brown after playing together at the University of North Carolina.

“Dyami (Brown) is one of my good friends. Obviously we had a lot of success in college. To be back with him is an awesome feeling. I called him as soon as I got picked (by Washington). It was super exciting to be back with him, a guy a I know so well and played with a lot.”

Howell points out that he appeared in an Air Raid system during college while Washington runs a more pro-style offense.

“This is two different systems I would say (UNC and the Commanders). It was strictly shot gun in college, more of an Air Raid system. Here it is more of a pro style offense, more under center, some more play-action stuff. Just some stuff that I didn’t do in college that I have to get more comfortable with.”

Howell added that he’s learning from Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke this offseason.

“I feel like I am making some good progress. I am taking all the coaching well. They are doing a really good job. I am getting some really good advice from Carson and Taylor as well. So I am just trying to take all of that advice, try to do the best I can and get better each and every day.”

Panthers

Panthers CB C.J. Henderson has big expectations for the upcoming season and is preparing to make waves for Carolina’s defense heading into his third season.

“It’s different, less pressure than being the main guy and having to step into that role early in your career,” Henderson said, via Charlotte Observer. “When I train and prepare like I know how to, I feel like the sky is the limit for me. I have good guys around me that will help me reach that potential. So we’re all just shooting for the stars.”