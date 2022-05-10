NFC Notes: Cardinals, Commanders, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins is trying to keep things in perspective as he transitions to being the team’s top inside linebacker heading into the 2022 season.

“We’re not in a hurry right now, but not laid back either,” Collins said, via AZCardinals.com. “Coach (Vance Joseph) said it’s a time to work on things but have fun with things, because you’re not crunched for time. You’re here to learn and have fun doing it. Anything that presents a problem to us, we just speak up about it and we have all the time in the world to get it figured it out. We have two days to figure out something as opposed to 20 minutes (in season). You get to learn a lot of stuff (as a rookie). There were a lot of ups and downs trying to understand how everything works and staying level-headed. It was hard but it was something you push through.”

Commanders

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio commented on what he has seen so far from the team this offseason.

“Well, the great part is I don’t pay much attention to the outside. So, we do our work, have our draft and then we get back to our work with where we are now, the offseason, player participation, coaching, teaching, developing,” Del Rio said, via Julie Donaldson. “The draft is an amazing process, a lot goes into it. There are a lot of different opinions, and I think a lot of people read enough, that they feel like they have a pretty good understanding and then they have an opinion. In our third year here this is our first normal offseason, or fairly normal. The new players coming in is sort of like Christmas, you get to open up new presents. It’s really easy as a defensive coordinator. I stack the players (draft prospects) how we as a defensive staff like them. We get to give our piece in front of the head coach, general manager, and scouts, and then let them do their job. For me it is about whatever is the best pick to help us win, I’m for it. I like what we have done with our football team. If you look at what we have done through the offseason, leading up to the draft, and then the draft, I think it has been a very strong offseason for us.”

Del Rio has also been impressed by second-round DT Phidarian Mathis and is looking forward to having another strong defensive lineman to work with this season.

“Phidarian Mathis is a well-rounded defensive tackle. I think he is best in the run game. He is our third defensive tackle at this point, which we have in our building. He is a big, strong guy; he can eat up blocks. He can generate some rush/push inside,” Del Rio said. “It (losing Ioannidis and Settle) created more of a need. The reality is, in the draft process. So long as you are not reaching down a level to grab somebody. If it fills a need then I think that is intelligent to do that. I think it is a good solid pick, and he will be a solid pick for us.

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider said the team had “15 to 16 different deals that or one reason or another didn’t come to fruition.” (Bob Condotta)

said the team had “15 to 16 different deals that or one reason or another didn’t come to fruition.” (Bob Condotta) Schneider admitted that if LB K.J. Wright returns to the team, it will probably be in a “non-playing role.” “Both Pete and I have met with him this offseason. He’s trying to figure some things out, too, as we are. But probably be in some sort of non-playing role.” (Condotta)