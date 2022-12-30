NFC Notes: Cardinals, Cowboys, Rams

Cardinals

The Cardinals hosted LS Joe Fortunato for a workout on Thursday. (Aaron Wilson)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy reflected on their 27-13 win over the Titans following Thursday’s game.

“This was a game we needed to get and we got it done,” said McCarthy, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “So, whether we don’t get any style points, that’s OK. But we’re still at 12 wins.”

Dak Prescott admits that the team must clean up several areas but is glad they pulled off the win.

“Obviously, there are things to clean up and they feel much better to clean up when you got the win,” Prescott said. “This is the NFL and I say it time and time again, give the other guys credit. These guys get paid to do their jobs, whether their starters are out or not. Now you have got a bunch of young guys that are trying to make the most of their opportunity. They are trying to step up and show, ‘I can play in this league,’ and that is what this league is right now, full of a bunch of young players. You don’t have the old veterans impacting this league all the way throughout the roster. You have got guys that are waiting on their opportunity and they are good. A win is a win, and we are going to take it and get better from the mistakes and we are going to make sure that we are improving. A road win, short week, you have got to take them all. Style points and all that, that’s for y’all who think games are won on paper.”

Prescott said it was frustrating to toss two interceptions in Thursday’s game but quickly moved on from both plays.

“I mean, yes, it is frustrating, but there’s nothing I can do about it in the same sense. I mean, yeah, it might be frustrating, but I’d say a minute after I’ve sat down on the sideline, I’ve got it out of my head. I have said the words I’ve needed to say to myself and just have moved on at that point. So yeah, it is frustrating, whether it’s off your guys’ hands or whether I throw it behind the receiver and the cornerback makes the play, they are all frustrating and somehow they have got to stop,” said Prescott.

Rams

Rams DC Raheem Morris had high praise of rookie CB Cobie Durant‘s production this year and thinks he benefitted from defending WR Cooper Kupp back in training camp.

“We started the season without our starters obviously, and then people got hurt in that Atlanta game,” Morris said, via RamsWire. “I don’t know if you remember that or not, but Cobie came in, was the first one off the bench, went out there, got his first sack, got his first pick in a game, almost ran back for a touchdown and pulled his hamstring on the very next play. Had to miss some time coming back. It was something, but he missed some time and then that provided the opportunity for (Derion Kendrick) to step in. DK stepped in, played well a lot of the time there and did some really good things for us. Then Cobie came back ready, eased him back into the process, got some of our starters back, played those guys. Cobie got his next opportunity and he’s done nothing but go out there and absolutely shine and show some of that brilliance that he showed in training camp. Some of the things he did in training camp, picking off the ball, covering the best wideout in the National Football League in Cooper Kupp.”

Morris said that Durant has been able to line up in the nickel role and take control of the position.

“Then when he came in, we had no idea that he could play nickel, the star position, and he was able to go into the star position, really impress his coaches and do some of those things really well which was exciting knowing that he was (an) outside guy,” Morris said. “He really bought into that system, really got into that role and owned it and now he’s out there and he’s just kind of been able to be flexible and move and move like a vet. He’s grown every single week and learning from his guys and he’s having fun with (DB) Jalen (Ramsey), and I think Jalen’s having fun with him. Getting him to play around a little bit with some of his lineups, some of the things that he’s doing. It’s been fun.”