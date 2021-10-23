NFC Notes: Cardinals, Lions, Packers

Cardinals

Cardinals’ DC Vance Joseph discussed the return of LB Chandler Jones from the COVID-19 reserve list.

“Chan’s here today. He’s working out and we just gave him his physical,” Joseph said, via Howard Balzer of SI.com. “We’ll see how much he can play or if he can play. He’s here. He’s smiling. He’s in good spirits, so we’ll see how it works out. But players obviously with a 10-day COVID stint, it’s always tough on players to come back and to be at full strength. So we have to gauge it and make sure it’s right for him to play. I think it’s all about Chandler’s health first. That’s the main goal here to make sure he’s fine to play when he plays.”

Lions

Lions DT Michael Brockers believes the team must show “more accountability” throughout its players and coaching staff in order to achieve success.

“For me, us being one of the younger teams in the league right now, we just need a lot more accountability,” Brockers said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site. “That’s from everybody. That’s from the coaches. That’s from the players. That’s from everyone.” Brockers reiterated that he wants more accountability “from the top down” in the organization.

“Making sure that if your number is called, you have to be there. It’s no excuses as to why you wasn’t there or anything like that. We have to be there and I think that’s the most important thing, just accountability from the top down.” Lions HC Dan Campbell said they are examining ways to improve the roster. “I don’t want to get too far into where that’ll go as far as the roster, but we’re looking at that,” Campbell said. “I think we’re going to shake some things up a little bit.” Brockers is confident that Detroit will be able to turn things around given they are still a “young team.” “We’ll improve,” Brockers said. “We have a young team. We’re all football players. We’re all guys who played this game for a long time. We understand what we have to do, we just have to put more emphasis on it.”

Packers

Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur said LB Preston Smith will be questionable but has “come a long way” after suffering an oblique injury. (Rob Demovsky)

said LB will be questionable but has “come a long way” after suffering an oblique injury. (Rob Demovsky) Packers’ DE Rashan Gary knows that Smith hasn’t missed a game in his NFL career: “Zero. Knowing the guy, he’s doing everything to put the helmet on Sunday.”