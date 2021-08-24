NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray is ready for the regular season and probably won’t play in the final preseason game. (Bob McManaman)
- Kingsbury added OLB Markus Golden returned to practice and he expects OLB Chandler Jones back soon. (McManaman)
- Kingsbury mentioned Brian Winters, Josh Jones and Justin Murray are all still competing for the starting right guard position. (Josh Weinfuss)
Rams
- Rams third-round LB Ernest Jones was seen getting reps alongside LB Kenny Young in team drills with the first-team unit. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- Rodrigue added that Young has been the lone linebacker left on the field most of the time when the Rams have gone to packages with just one linebacker. The other starter with him in two-linebacker packages has often been Troy Reeder.
- Rams RB Darrell Henderson suffered a thumb sprain in practice Monday. While he was unable to return, it appears it’s just a minor injury. (Ian Rapoport)
- Rams WR DeSean Jackson didn’t participate in practice Monday as Rams HC Sean McVay said it was a veteran rest day: “We’re just making sure – we’ve got him on a good schedule where we want to get him up to speed to make sure he’s peaking on the 12th. But just being smart with him today.” (Lindsey Thiry)
Seahawks
- Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, while new Seahawks CB John Reid chiefly played slot corner with the Texans, Seattle thinks he can be an outside cornerback, especially because of his speed.
