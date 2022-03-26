NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Brown QB EJ Perry had private workouts with the Cardinals and the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)

had private workouts with the Cardinals and the Saints. (Aaron Wilson) The Cardinals had their defensive backs coaches in attendance of Missouri DB Akayleb Evans‘ Pro Day. (Tony Pauline)

Pro Day. (Tony Pauline) Cardinals LB Nick Vigil‘s one-year, $1.77 million deal includes a $1.22 million guaranteed salary and a signing bonus of $550,000. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

New Rams WR Allen Robinson isn’t a one-for-one replacement for Robert Woods, even though his arrival comes at Woods’ expense. He’ll do some of the same things but also be deployed differently as the Rams offense continues to change.

“I feel I’m a very versatile player,” Robinson said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “(And will add my) route-running ability, 50/50 balls, contested catches, jump balls, kind of that ‘basketball’ mentality, a little bit. I’m excited to get back here in April and get to work to kind of fine-tune my role in this offense and to be able to pinpoint and know exactly what I’ll be able to bring to the table.”

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo talked to coaches, scouts, and execs around the league about free agency, and some weighed in on Robinson: “This move really surprised me. I don’t think he’s the same player anymore. He’s a step slow at this point.”

Seahawks

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs mentioned that it was difficult to see Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner depart from the organization this offseason.

“It’s always tough to see a guy like Russ go,” Diggs said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “It’s the business at NFL and you see Russ and Bobby go and it’s just like, ‘Sheesh, what mode are we in?’ Being able to talk to Pete, being able to understand that we’re not in a rebuild mode, we’re trying to get this thing back rolling, build a team differently a little bit. Like I said, sucks to see those guys go. Two big leaders, two big guys that’s played a critical part of my career. Sucks to see them go, but for me, I had to make a decision based on myself, myself and my family.”

When asked if the Seahawks are in a rebuilding phase, Diggs added that he trusts HC Pete Carroll and the organization.

“I’ve just got to trust in what I’ve been told and what we’ve talked about,” Diggs said. “It’s kind of hard to see Pete want a full rebuild. It’s just the way he’s wired, the way he’s triggered, he’s all about competing and winning every day. That’s always been his deal. For me to think that he’s not in it to win it, it would be crazy for me to believe that. For me, I’m just trusting in what I’ve been told and I’m going to do my job to make sure it’s not a rebuild and just go out there and make plays and try to help as much as I can.”