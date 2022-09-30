NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is hopeful that DE J.J. Watt (calf) and WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) will be available for Sunday’s game and wants to observe Moore pre-game before making a final decision. (Darren Urban)

is hopeful that DE (calf) and WR (hamstring) will be available for Sunday’s game and wants to observe Moore pre-game before making a final decision. (Darren Urban) Arizona ruled out WR A.J. Green (hamstring) from Week 4 while Moore and WR Marquise Brown (foot) was listed as questionable. (Adam Schefter)

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph said CB Trayvon Mullen will “absolutely” see defensive snaps against Carolina. (Bo Brack)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that their offense is “continuing to learn our identity” and thinks they have a lot of different parts than previous years.

“I think we’re just continuing to learn our identity,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “It’s really figuring out how to best utilize a lot of moving parts that are different then what we’ve had in years past.”

Regarding Matthew Stafford, McVay feels he showed “great command” in Week 3’s win over the Cardinals and has been pleased with his performance.

“I thought he played a really clean game,” McVay said. “I thought he had great command, great control, thought he saw the field incredibly well… He does so many things that maybe even don’t show up on the stat sheet that are such a great reflection of what a stud he is. [I’m] really pleased with his overall performance. There were a couple plays that not many people in the world can make. I think what we’ve realized, especially over the last couple weeks, is that the stats don’t even begin to tell the total story.”

McVay is more concerned with having an efficient offense as opposed to creating explosive plays.

“There are different ways to be able to move the football and score points, and that’s really all I care about,” McVay said. “I’m not necessarily worried about how we’re creating explosives as long as we’re efficient moving the football and scoring points. I think those things are there for the taking over the last couple weeks. We’ve just got to be able to execute better in some of those particular scenarios that I just alluded to.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said cornerbacks Artie Burns (groin) and Justin Coleman (hamstring) are ready to play. (Bob Condotta)

said cornerbacks (groin) and (hamstring) are ready to play. (Bob Condotta) Carroll said they expect to activate DE L.J. Collier (elbow) from the injured reserve next week. (Bob Condotta)

(elbow) from the injured reserve next week. (Bob Condotta) Carroll added that he’s eager for Collier to return: “We really need him to come back. We need his activity and his background in our stuff… We’ve missed him, being in the mix of everything. So it would be great to get him back.” (Brady Henderson)