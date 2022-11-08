NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury thinks WR Robbie Anderson must firmly grasp the playbook before making a big impact offensively in Arizona.

“As I said, there’s not a lot of time for teaching when you’re installing trying to win games and so he’s done a good job,” Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s been on it and studying hard. It’s just one thing to study it and know it, and then you go in a game, and it’s full speed and executed at a high level. We’ll keep feeding him reps and, hopefully, he gets comfortable here pretty quickly.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said CB Jalen Ramsey is a competitor and just wants to win, so he’s not taking his comments after the loss to the Buccaneers personally.

“Jalen’s a great competitor. He would say the same thing on the defensive side of the ball if the roles were reversed,” McVay said via Gary Klein. “So he’s always going to be honest. He wants to win, he’s passionate about this. He is supportive of his teammates but he wants them to want to do well and wants them to expect to do well and have that confidence that’s exuded. That’s consistent with his demeanor and I know where he’s coming from in terms of wanting to win, wanting to compete and wanting his teammates to expect to do well and have the confidence to close out those games. And so I think his teammates know that. His coaches know that. So I know where he’s coming from and it’s all with the right intentions.”

McVay said it’s a “possibility” he gives RB Darrell Henderson more carries to help establish his rhythm: “I thought he did some good things yesterday.” (Gilbert Manzano)

Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed RB Godwin Igwebuike to their practice squad on Tuesday.