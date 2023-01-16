NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy is not a big fan of coaching changes, especially the ones that Arizona will be undergoing this offseason after firing HC Kliff Kingsbury.

“It’s always hard because you spend so much time with these guys and everyone has the same goal and everyone works hard toward it,” McCoy said, via CardsWire.com. “Sometimes it doesn’t work out, for whatever reason. I felt like we faced a ton of adversity as a team this year, injuries and just things that were out of our control, and we’re going to have a coaching change, and that just stinks, whether you’re a first-year player or going into Year 14 like me. As an older player, you don’t really want to go through it and I was tight with Kliff, but it’s just part of the business.”

Rams