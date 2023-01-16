NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy is not a big fan of coaching changes, especially the ones that Arizona will be undergoing this offseason after firing HC Kliff Kingsbury.
“It’s always hard because you spend so much time with these guys and everyone has the same goal and everyone works hard toward it,” McCoy said, via CardsWire.com. “Sometimes it doesn’t work out, for whatever reason. I felt like we faced a ton of adversity as a team this year, injuries and just things that were out of our control, and we’re going to have a coaching change, and that just stinks, whether you’re a first-year player or going into Year 14 like me. As an older player, you don’t really want to go through it and I was tight with Kliff, but it’s just part of the business.”
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue notes that while Rams HC Sean McVay is looking to shake up his coaching staff, assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown and QB coach Zac Robinson have impressed with their work in 2022 and are internal candidates to be promoted to offensive coordinator.
- The Rams are impressed by former Jets OC Mike LaFleur, however, and Rodrigue says he might be the frontrunner.
- Rodrigue says the Rams will be evaluating hires at offensive line coach and RB coach. Brown took over at RB coach after Ra’Shaad Samples left midseason, while 2022 was the second season for Rams OL coach Kevin Carberry.
- On the other side of the ball, Rodrigue thinks the Rams would make a hard run at bringing back Broncos DC Ejiro Evero if they lose DC Raheem Morris.
- She mentions McVay wanted to make coaching staff changes after the 2021 season but by the time their season was over following a Super Bowl win, it was too late.
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll mentioned the team has already had preliminary discussions about bringing QB Geno Smith back next season: “Feel assured, John (Schneider) is all over it.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)
- As for S Jamal Adams, Carroll noted he is “finally starting to move” but the team expects him to still be in recovery by the time summer rolls around. (Dugar)
- Carroll said LB Jordyn Brooks will have his ACL surgery later this week, at which point they will get a clear picture of his timeline for return. (John Boyle)
- Carroll also mentioned it isn’t clear if TE Will Dissly needs surgery and he’s currently waiting to see if his injury will heal on its own. (Bob Condotta)
- As for DT Bryan Mone (ACL), Carroll revealed he had a “difficult surgery” in which more issues were discovered, meaning it will take him even longer to return at this point. (Dugar)
