NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy is preparing to earn extended time as a starter while QB Kyler Murray is recovering from an ACL tear. McCoy said he didn’t want to retire because opportunities to start don’t come often.

“There is always an evaluation process you go through,” McCoy said, via the team’s website. “Opportunities to play in this league don’t grow on trees. I understand the situation we are in. I still want to play and I still feel confident I can play.”

McCoy admitted that he didn’t know if Murray would be ready to play in the team’s regular-season opener.

“I don’t think it changes my mentality,” McCoy said. “My No. 1 priority is learning the system. It’s new. In my mind, I don’t know if Kyler is going to be healthy or not. We all certainly hope that he is. If he is not, I will 100 percent be ready to go.” McCoy added that he’s recovered from the concussion that he suffered at the end of last year, effectively ending his 2022 campaign. “That concussion was not bad physically,” McCoy said. “I know I was knocked out, I don’t want to (downplay it). But I recovered very quickly. Then I think there were some decisions made that were out of my hands. I was going to practice and I was going to play if I was allowed to play. It was just that way. I haven’t had any repercussions from the concussion. I feel good.”

Rams

There will be another opportunity for former Rams second-round WR Tutu Atwell to prove himself and earn a role on offense in 2023 after failing to be much more than a bit player his first two seasons. Rams LB Ernest Jones said Atwell’s matchups with the DBs have caught his eyes during OTAs so far.

“The matchups that the DBs get against Tutu,” Jones said via USA Today’s Cameron DaSilva. “The O-line’s really communicating well, but that matchup with Tutu – Tutu’s really taken the next step. I’m super impressed with the way he’s attacking the ball right now. His ability is showing right now and he has some great ability.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron commented on what the competition at the team’s center position would involve between Joey Hunt and Olusegun Oluwatimi.

“Evan has come in here and commanded the leadership with the experience—he has more experience than Olu’s got—so we’ll see how it all works out,” Waldron told John Boyle of Seahawks.com. “Joey is an experienced football player too, so we have a really good spot. We’re just going to let it happen and see what happens, see how it goes. We’re not going to set any timelines on it or anything like that, it’ll work itself off, but Olu has done a nice job jumping in. He’s a bright kid and it shows up and he gets it, he’s confident. You could see him playing.”