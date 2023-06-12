NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is looking to make a positive impact on his new team. He always has a good attitude and found his calling when his own playing career ended at Louisville due to a hip injury.

“I loved football,” Gannon said, via AZCardinals.com. “There is nothing like football. Honestly, the injury was a way for me to find my passion quickly.”

“People don’t want to be around Debbie Downers,” Gannon said of his attitude. “If you say you are a team guy, even in a leadership role – and that doesn’t mean you can’t be a great leader without that energy, that sustained positive enthusiasm. But it’s not hard for me. I’m not putting on a front. There are some days when I’m (expletive) draggin’ ass and pissy. But players smell that out. What’s his problem? If you want your team to be up, your players to be like that, your coaches to be like that, if I’m not setting that example, what am I talking about? Treat people the right way, try your best, and have the right attitude, it’ll work out. If you do those things, you should set yourself up pretty well.”

Rams

Rams seventh-round DT Desjuan Johnson said he’s not concerned about being the last pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and thinks the term “Mr. Irrelevant” is overblown.

“Call me Mr. Irrelevant. I ain’t trippin’. I’m just ready to play football,” Johnson said, via WTOL 11. “Everybody was making it seem bad. Like, it’s just a name. I understand the things that come with it and everything, but at the end of the day, I got picked, and I’m ready to prove that I’m there, and I’m ready to play.”

Seahawks

PFF’s Brad Spielberger highlights Seahawks OLB Uchenna Nwosu as a veteran extension candidate this offseason and projects a three-year, $45 million deal for him with $27 million of that guaranteed.

as a veteran extension candidate this offseason and projects a three-year, $45 million deal for him with $27 million of that guaranteed. Nwosu signed a two-year, $19 million deal last offseason and is now entering a contract year. Spielberger cites Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah and Eagles DE Haason Reddick as some similar examples for Nwosu’s situation.

and Eagles DE as some similar examples for Nwosu’s situation. However, he adds the Seahawks have also dedicated a decent amount of draft capital to edge rusher recently and could elect to let Nwosu play out his contract year.