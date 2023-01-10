NFC Notes: Cardinals, Sean McVay, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill believes the team is flush with talent, but needs to learn how to come together and play as a team: “I don’t know that we’re as broken as, maybe, people think. I mean, our record is terrible, but when you look at the talent on this team, we’ve got a lot of talent. We’ve just gotta make sure that they’re all playing together.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he’s mulling his immediate future with the team but does not believe that he’s completely done with coaching.

“Because I don’t get the sense in the least bit I’m done coaching,” McVay said, via ESPN. “It’s just a matter of what does that look like as it relates to the immediate future is more about what you’re really working through right now.”

McVay said he’s not going to rush any decision and plans to take some time to process the emotions of the season.

“There’s a lot of emotion right after the season,” McVay said. “There’s a lot of layers to this. There’s a lot of people that it does affect that I don’t take lightly and want to be mindful of. And so I’m going to take the next couple days to really be able to kind of reflect.”

McVay said “the amount of people that are affected” is the toughest part of his decision.

“And then just being able to identify the things that will give you that clarity and that peace, while also continuing to acknowledge the things that need to be addressed as you’re trying to become a better and more complete person,” McVay said.

McVay said this decision “has been years in the making” and isn’t due to the team’s struggles this year.

“This isn’t a new thing,” McVay said. “This has been something that I think has gone on for those of you guys that know me, for a handful of years. But it’s a beautiful challenge. I wouldn’t change any part of this. And I know this too: A lot of the reflection is based on the culmination of years.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports McVay has permitted his coaching staff to search for other jobs without resistance as he is unsure what he will do next season at this point.

Seahawks

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Seahawks QB Geno Smith earned all $3.5 million available to him in incentives this year, including $1 million for topping 80 percent of the snaps and reaching the playoffs.