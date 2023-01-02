NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer would not be surprised if Commanders QB Carson Wentz is out of the league after this season, as it’s crystal clear he’s not a starter and Breer doubts if Wentz would want to keep playing as a backup.

Commanders HC Ron Rivera on why he decided to go with Wentz once again: "I was looking for the spark, and the way he performed in that last quarter in San Francisco, I was feeling pretty comfortable, pretty confident he'd be able to do that again. … I didn't expect it to play out the way it did." (Nicki Jhabvala)

Rivera on the team's approach for Week 18: "We're playing to win…That's how we approached yesterday, so much so that I made a gaffe not knowing we could get knocked out of the playoffs." (JP Finlay)

Eagles

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson as an offensive coordinator candidate should Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks remain in the role.

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones received a standing ovation from fans and teammates alike as he was taken out of the game during a huge lead over the Colts as New York clinched a playoff berth for the first time in six years. It’s quite the milestone considering how Jones was viewed just months ago.

“That was a special moment,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “A lot of guys who’ve put in a lot of work. We’ve been through, certainly, some tougher times and it feels good to be on this side of it, for sure. A special moment with those guys. Really proud of this team, and proud of what we did today. Grateful to be a part of it.”

“Let’s be honest, no one besides the men and women in that facility gave us a chance to accomplish this,” Giants RB Saquon Barkley said. “We just stuck to the script, kept believing in each other, and gave us the opportunity. And we did it.”