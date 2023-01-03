NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

When he was the head coach in Carolina, Commanders HC Ron Rivera used to be called “Riverboat Ron” for his gambling streak on fourth downs that helped pull him back from the brink of being fired in his third season. Rivera gambled again with a playoff berth on the line, reinserting QB Carson Wentz into the lineup against the Browns. It flopped, with Wentz tossing three interceptions, but Rivera said he doesn’t regret the move.

“No, because to me, it was always about winning, and that it was in our hands,” Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “We controlled our destiny … and that’s the truth. … Being 0-2-1 in the last three games probably … pushed me more than anything else.”

With Wentz making it crystal clear he’s not the long-term answer, Washington will be back in the quarterback market again this offseason.

“That’s the one position we’ve gotta solidify going forward more so than anything else,” Rivera said.

Standig says with the Commanders eliminated, the mindset will shift to playing a lot of younger players to evaluate, including potentially starting fifth-round QB Sam Howell.

Eagles

Eagles QB Gardner Minshew had a crucial pick-six that effectively ended Philadelphia’s chances of a win against the Saints in Week 17. However, HC Nick Sirianni said the blame should be on him for calling a formation and play that was recognizable for Saints CB Marshon Lattimore.

“I’ll take responsibility for the interception,” Sirianni said via Pro Football Talk. “We came back to a play that we had run earlier in the game, and they recognized it and they made a play off of it. We gave them a recognizable formation and they made a play off of it. We put them in a tough spot right there. I think that’s obviously a major turning point in what people envision Gardner’s game being. They’ll put a lot of that on that play. But I’m accepting responsibility for that. That’s on me. We put him in a tough spot right there.”

Giants

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano writes Giants ownership has always been on board with QB Daniel Jones , this season just validated their belief. First-year HC Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen have also been impressed by Jones and want to bring him back as their starter.

Vacciano says the Giants are optimistic Jones could statistically be more productive if they improved his supporting cast, and have been impressed with his ability to avoid turnovers.

The catch will be figuring out a contract, as there’s not really a middle class for quarterback contracts. The $32 million franchise tag is probably the starting point, per Vacchiano.