NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Devon Witherspoon, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers officially ruled out guards Aaron Banks (toe) and Nick Zakelj (biceps) from Week 11, via Matt Maiocco.

Rams

Rams QB Carson Wentz has had a whirlwind NFL career and commented on the experience of joining Los Angeles as the backup for QB Matthew Stafford and how he has been humbled along the way.

“A little different these last couple of weeks and then coming in here, but at the same time, it’s been fun,” Wentz said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “Kind of just pick it up. And it’s still football. It’s not too complicated: just go throw the ball. I’ve been in weird situations the last couple of years. I’ve had to learn a playbook every year, never in-season like this. So just sometimes I feel like I’m drinking from a fire hose at times, just trying to accumulate what I can. But [Matthew] Stafford’s been awesome help. The coaches have been great. Just trying to soak it up as quick as I can.”

“The NFL has a way of humbling everybody,” Wentz continued on his NFL journey thus far. “And it’s a process, but at the same time, I’m no dummy. I’ve seen it all, and I know how this league works. … We all desire to be the guy playing, don’t get me wrong. I think everyone would be lying to you if they said differently, but we all also know it’s a hard business, it’s hard a league, and just to be on a team, to be around the guys is a blessing regardless. I’ll help in whatever way I can and I’m going to be ready. I don’t have to worry about next year, I don’t worry about the following years. I can just be where my feet are and have as much fun as I can and help as much as I can.”

Stafford missed Week 9 with a right thumb injury, but he’s been a full participant in practice this week and HC Sean McVay that he will be the starter as he is currently having no issues throwing the ball: “I haven’t really noticed anything. He’s throwing it like the really special, talented player that we know.” (Pro Football Talk)

Seahawks

Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt had high praise for CB Devon Witherspoon ‘s ability as a blitzer: “Sometimes you can call a blitz and a guy shows a thing well ahead of time and he doesn’t understand the indicators of when you can kind of start to walk into the blitz and show things, but he just had an innate feel. Very instinctual guy,” via Brady Henderson.

had high praise for CB ‘s ability as a blitzer: “Sometimes you can call a blitz and a guy shows a thing well ahead of time and he doesn’t understand the indicators of when you can kind of start to walk into the blitz and show things, but he just had an innate feel. Very instinctual guy,” via Brady Henderson. Seattle officially ruled out WR Dareke Young (abdomen), via Curtis Crabtree.