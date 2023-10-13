NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Commanders, Cowboys

Commanders

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio said this season hasn’t gone the way rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes has liked but he still believes in his development: “It hasn’t gone the way he would like or we would like. So we’re just going to keep working on it. I believe in the young man. … Got to keep working. That’s what you do in this business,” per Nicki Jhabvala.

The Commanders brought in WR Dezmon Patmon for a workout, via Aaron Wilson.

for a workout, via Aaron Wilson. Washington also hosted WR Dontay Demus for a visit. (Wilson)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he had a “great visit” with CeeDee Lamb after his comments following Week 5’s loss to the 49ers and understands why Lamb would be upset about catching just four passes.

“Absolutely. I had a great visit with CeeDee today, and I’ll just say that if he’s not pissed off that he’s not getting the ball then I’m pissed off that he’s not pissed off,” McCarthy said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s an impact player, he should feel that way. It’s like anything in life, how you handle things and move forward, how you affect others, there’s so many things that can come out of that. I’m fully aware of it, and it was frustrating. It was frustrating not doing your part on offense. I felt that. I felt frustration as a play-caller.”

Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer also understands why players would be upset after Week 5’s performance.

“I would not want to have a lot of players that were happy after that game and during that game,” Schottenheimer said. “We weren’t doing what we should have been doing.”

When questioned about calling Dak Prescott‘s performance “solid,” Schottenheimer responded the quarterback showed good precision on his touchdown pass to KaVontae Turpin.

“Sure, when you say he’s solid you’re looking at the entire game,” Schottenheimer said. “You watch the touchdown pass to KaVontae [Turpin] were getting edged a little bit, he gets hit, he stands in and he makes a great throw. The pace of operations, all that stuff was really good, again is anybody pleased with how we performed? No. Am I pleased with how I coached? No. Is he pleased with how he played? No. We know we can’t turn the ball over but it was a solid performance. Can he play better? Will he play better? Yes.”

Brandin Cooks

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks said he is “trusting the process” and is working hard to earn a larger role.

“I’m definitely trusting the process. What I do every single day, regardless good or bad, I’m coming in here and I’m going to work. … I’m trusting the process and that’s what I’m always going to do. Work harder. Be better. Be ready. … We hit adversity now, but it’s a long season. We’re going to hit our stride. I truly believe that,” Cooks said, via Jon Machota.